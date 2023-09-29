Broncos Trade Proposal Ships Former All-Pro to AFC Contender

The Denver Broncos were supposed to be fighting for a playoff spot with Sean Payton at the helm, but it’s been a nightmare campaign in the Colorado capital.

With the Broncos sitting at 0-3 and in the AFC West cellar, the situation looks bleak for Payton and general manager George Paton. If Denver can’t get their act together in the coming weeks, it might be time for the team to look ahead to the NFL trade deadline on October 31. Anyone could be shipped out at the deadline, including players once viewed as building blocks.

On September 27, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report floated the idea of trading offensive tackle Garett Bolles to an AFC contender if Paton deems the 2023 Broncos a lost cause.

The Cleveland Browns would be wise to see if the 31-year-old can be had because Jedrick Wills Jr. has been a liability on an otherwise strong offensive front. While he’s only been responsible for two sacks allowed and one penalty, per Pro Football Focus, his lack of motor stands out. Wills barely tried to block Alex Highsmith on the sack-fumble-touchdown that cost Cleveland the game in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bolles Appears Ready for a Change of Scenery: ‘All I’ve Done is Lost’

The former All-Pro lineman was visibly frustrated in the locker room following Denver’s 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

“I’m tired of losing, man,” Bolles said on September 24 via Scotty Gange of 9NEWS Denver. “I’ve been here for seven years, and all I’ve done is lost.”

Bolles wasn’t all down and out as he displayed signs of optimism despite the 50-point loss.

“I know the people we have in this facility and this organization. And we have winners. We do. We got to figure it out, and we got to figure it out the hard way. But sometimes when you hit rock bottom, you can’t keep going down. You got to go up.”

Bolles is under contract through the 2024 season. Despite that, the veteran lineman would probably jump at the chance to win a championship if granted the opportunity. Any move would allow Paton to restore draft capital lost in the blockbuster trades for Payton and Russell Wilson.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bolles has allowed one sack in 192 offensive snaps while committing zero penalties through three games.

Another Broncos’ All-Pro Floated as Possible Trade Candidate

Bolles isn’t the only Broncos starter who could end up on the trade block. All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II could be traded to a contender if Denver’s season continues going south.

Surtain had his worst game as a pro against the Dolphins.

Patrick Surtain aligned across from Tyreek Hill on 13 of 21 routes (61.9%). He was in press coverage on 7 of those routes (53.8%). Surtain allowed 4 receptions for 99 yards & a TD on 5 targets to Hill, the most he's allowed to a receiver in his career.#DENvsMIA | #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/SlgA8IpxI7 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 25, 2023

Despite an off-game from the star defensive back and the rest of the Broncos’ defense, Surtain’s namesake father took to social media to express disappointment in his son’s situation.

Toiling in the soil!! SMH 2 you deserve better — PAT SURTAINl (@psurtain23) September 24, 2023

If Surtain expresses similar unhappiness and the Broncos decide to trade him, what might the team get in return?

Nick Kosmider of The Athletic says Denver should turn to the Jacksonville Jaguars trade of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey as a model. Jacksonville received two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2019 trade deadline.

Surtain could soon become the highest-paid cornerback in the league as he’s eligible for a contract extension after the 2023 season. The Broncos already have him under contract in 2024 and 2025 after picking up his fifth-year option.

Kosmider notes that nothing should be off the table as Denver prepares to move forward in an uncertain future that may or may not include Surtain.

“As dominant as Surtain is, teams have shown at times they can negate his overall imprint on the game by simply staying away from him. The Broncos have too many other holes defensively to take full advantage of an entire section of the field being closed off by Surtain.”