Ex-Pro Bowl QB Pitched as Potential ‘High-End’ Backup for Broncos

A notable former No. 1 overall draft pick could be a potential quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

As detailed by Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated, the 2023 offseason could possibly see a quarterback carousel of sorts. Notable big-name players could be available, including Tom Brady (if he returns), Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson. While the Broncos obviously have their franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson, they could look towards a “high-end” backup.

As Orr notes, current New Orleans Saints quarterback and ex-Pro Bowler Jameis Winston could emerge as that guy. Winston is currently under a two-year deal with the Saints. But if New Orleans decides they’re looking for a new franchise quarterback, they could part ways with the veteran quarterback next offseason.

“As we’ve mentioned, the teams that need quarterbacks, or might need quarterbacks, are obvious at this point,” explains Orr. “Winston, to me, represents the dividing line between a player you could talk yourself into for one season and a player who would be best served as a backup. Would you bring him into Chicago to push Fields in a third season? Would you, if you’re the Broncos or Chiefs, want high-end backup insurance for your star quarterback?”

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Winston Would Represent Upgrade Over Broncos’ Current QB’s

At the present moment, the Broncos are deciding between Josh Johnson or Brett Rypien as the backup quarterback to Wilson. As productive as both quarterbacks have been during the 2022 preseason, neither represents as a legit stopgap option if Wilson is out for an extended period of time. It’s a legitimate concern considering Wilson missed three games due to a serious finger injury last season.

While the Broncos would have to wait at least one season before they want to even consider acquiring Winston, the former No. 1 overall draft pick would be as good as any backup in the league. The 28-year-old Winston is currently the Saints’ starting quarterback. Prior to suffering a season-ending ACL injury last year, Winston had led the Saints to a 5-2 record. Following his injury, New Orleans floundered to a 4-6 record, missing the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season.

Winston is as experienced as any quarterback in the league, having served as a starting quarterback every season except for the 2020 campaign. He’s appeared in 83 games with 77 starts, more games and starts than Johnson and Rypien (41 games, 10 starts) combined in their careers.

Winston Has Proven Capable of Turnover-Free Play

The big knock on Winston has always been turnovers, as his league-leading 30 interceptions in 2019 led to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moving on from him. However, he seemed to show a more effective style of play during his seven-game stretch as the Saints’ quarterback last season, throwing 14 touchdowns against just three interceptions for an INT rate of just 1.9 percent.

For perspective, that INT rate would have ranked Winston among one of the top 11 passers in the league in that category.

According to Pro Football Focus, Winston posted a 74.0 offensive grade last season. That was actually just a tad bit higher than Russell Wilson’s 73.9 offensive grade in 2021.

If the Saints do go in another direction — releasing Winston would result in a dead cap penalty of $11.2 million — the Broncos would be smart to scoop up Winston as “backup insurance” for Wilson.