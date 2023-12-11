NFL Fans Destroy Effort of Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy Following 2-Catch Game

The Denver Broncos got a boost in the AFC playoff picture after a 24-7 Week 14 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite a dominant outing in Los Angeles, not everyone had a performance worthy of the Hollywood spotlight.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was especially quiet against the Chargers. The fourth-year pass catcher had two receptions for 16 yards on six targets. Fans took to social media to criticize Jeudy for his missed opportunities in Los Angeles.

“I’ve been as big of a Jeudy supporter as anyone but him flat out dropping a deep ball wide open today and then not even trying to drag his foot for the 2nd time this year while continuing to complain about not getting chances is 1000% on him while Sutton continues to make plays,” one fan posted to X, formerly Twitter on December 10.

I’ve been as big of a Jeudy supporter as anyone but him flat out dropping a deep ball wide open today and then not even trying to drag his foot for the 2nd time this year while continuing to complain about not getting chances is 1000% on him while Sutton continues to make plays — TJ (@TJCovillo7) December 10, 2023

Jeudy dropped a wide-open deep shot from quarterback Russell Wilson at the 9:29 mark in the second quarter. He nearly had a five-yard touchdown with 17 seconds to go before halftime. The play was reversed after replay had shown Jeudy failed to get both feet down.

“Jerry Jeudy dropping multiple balls in the first half only to get a TD schemed up for him followed by the painful choreographed celly only for it to be called back is so on brand it’s incredible,” another commenter said.

Jerry Jeudy dropping multiple balls in the first half only to get a TD schemed up for him followed by the painful choreographed celly only for it to be called back is so on brand it’s incredible — Zach Bye (@byesline) December 10, 2023

The dismal game had finally worn the patience of a long-time Jeudy “apologist.”

“I’ve been a Jerry Jeudy apologist at times often. No more, I’m done he should know better. No more excuses, no more “It’s the coaching” no more “It’s bad QBs.” No more I’m done. He’s gotta be better, and he’s not. No more excuses, no more apologies,” the fan stated.

I've been a Jerry Jeudy apologist at times often. No more, I'm done he should know better. No more excuses, no more "It's the coaching" no more "It's bad QBs." No more I'm done. He's gotta be better, and he's not. No more excuses, no more apologies. — BroncosBonkers (@BonkersBroncos) December 10, 2023

Jerry Jeudy Has Failed to Secure His Footing in Denver

Jeudy has been unable to live up to lofty expectations since he was selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The former University of Alabama receiver is frequently compared to draftmates CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson. Lamb was taken two picks after Jeudy by the Dallas Cowboys, while Jefferson fell to the Minnesota Vikings at 22nd overall.

During his time in Denver, Jeudy has never had a 1,000-yard campaign or been named to a Pro Bowl team. He had career-highs in receptions (67), yards (972) and touchdowns (6) in 2022.

Between Lamb and Jefferson, the two have combined for seven 1,000-yard seasons. Jefferson was also named the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year.

Through 13 games, Jeudy has 42 catches for 507 yards and a touchdown. He has not posted a 100-yard receiving game so far this season. Jeudy’s chemistry with Wilson has yet to get cooking under the watchful eye of head coach Sean Payton.

Courtland Sutton Continues Hot Streak as He Sets a Broncos Milestone

While the Broncos fanbase has seemingly turned its back on Jeudy, the opposite has been the case for Courtland Sutton.

Entering the 2023 NFL season, Sutton only had 14 career touchdown receptions. He has 10 on the year after his breathtaking one-handed 46-yard score with 5:55 left in the third quarter.

How does he keep doing this 🤯@SuttonCourtland | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/xlRoH9GGBk — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 10, 2023

According to Joe Nguyen of the Denver Post, Sutton became the first Broncos receiver to catch 10 touchdowns in a season since 2014.

That season, Julius Thomas (12) and Demaryius Thomas (11) reached the mark as they led Denver in touchdown receptions.

Per Next Gen Stats, the reception traveled 60.8 yards in the air, the longest touchdown by air distance this season. Wilson is in sole possession of the two longest touchdown passes by air distance in 2023. Amazingly, the outlet said the play had a 21.9% completion probability.

Sutton is having his best season since his 2019 Pro Bowl campaign. The veteran wideout has 53 receptions for 699 yards on the year while catching a touchdown in 10 of Denver’s 13 games.

No WR in the NFL has done it like Courtland Sutton this year pic.twitter.com/XA74daKy5N — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) December 11, 2023

No pass catcher has done it quite like Sutton in a resurgent year for the Broncos. If he maintains his red-hot pace, the SMU product will be rewarded with his second career Pro Bowl nod.