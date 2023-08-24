Broncos Top WR Carted off During Joint Practice

On August 24, the Denver Broncos suffered another injury to their wide receiver room with Jerry Jeudy.

During a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, Jeudy took and end around and then grabbed his right upper leg, per James Palmer of the NFL Network. The cart eventually came out in which Jeudy needed help from his teammates to get onto the cart that would take him to the locker room.

After practice, Broncos head coach Sean Payton confirmed with the local media that Jeudy did suffer a hamstring injury, but the team was waiting for the MRI for further results.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jeudy is expected to miss several weeks. This puts Jeudy’s status for Week 1 in question against the Raiders. Rapoport added that there’s optimism that it’s nothing long term.

Jeudy appeared in all 16 games as a rookie in 2020 going for 856 yards receiving and three touchdowns. The following season, Jeudy played in just 10 games after suffering an ankle injury.

Going for 467 yards receiving on 38 receptions, Jeudy failed to reach the endzone a single time.

Last season, Jeudy played in 15 games and had a career season going for 972 yards on 67 catches. The former first-round pick also found the endzone six times.

The Broncos picked up Jeudy’s fifth-year option back in May. He’ll have a guaranteed salary of $12.9 million in 2024.

Denver Have had the Worst Luck with WR Injuries

The Denver Broncos have had the worst luck with the wide receiver position in recent years.

In 2020, the Broncos lost Courtland Sutton to a torn ACL and then lost Tim Patrick to an ACL tear last season.

Denver also had former second-round pick K.J. Hamler deal with multiple injuries before they eventually moved on from him this offseason.

The Broncos then lost Patrick to a torn Achilles early in training camp.

During last week’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, Denver lost Jalen Virgil to a knee injury that’s forcing the Broncos to place him on injured reserve.

Veteran wide receiver Brandon Johnson has also missed time with a leg injury before he returned to practice earlier this week.

Jeudy also missed six games with an ankle injury in 2021 along with another game due to COVID-19.

Possible Replacements for Jeudy

With Sutton being the top guy for the wide receiver room, the Broncos are going to have to lean on their young depth moving forward.

Denver has rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. coming into the fold, but it seems unlikely that the Broncos would lean on the first-year wideout this early into the season.

In the offseason, the Broncos went out and acquired Marquez Callaway who played under Payton in New Orleans.

During his final season with Payton calling plays, Callaway had nearly 700 receiving yards and led the team in receiving touchdowns with six in 2021.

Moving up the depth chart will also be special teamers, Kendall Hinton, and Montrell Washington.

If the Broncos did want to go out and add some depth, they could look at the waiver wire and free agency as teams will begin to cut their teams down to 53 players after this weekend.