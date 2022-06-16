Broncos’ Justin Simmons Reveals Toughest TE Matchup: Exclusive

From Nathaniel Hackett to Russell Wilson to D.J. Jones, the Denver Broncos have welcomed plenty of new faces to the team during the 2022 offseason.

Jones, an excellent run defender who signed a three-year, $30 million contract after spending his first five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, recently got a taste of the Denver experience from one of his new teammates, Justin Simmons.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy on June 16, the Broncos’ Pro Bowl safety opened up about showing Jones around Colorado through a partnership with USAA movers, as well as his favorite NFL moment and the toughest tight end to cover in the league.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Jones Was ‘Really Taken Aback’ By 1 Denver-Area Spectacle

Simmons, who has spent his entire seven-year career in Denver to date, took Jones on a tour of the city, which included stops at Union Station and Larimer Square.

According to Simmons though, Red Rocks Park was one of the highlights of the day.

“One of the first places we went to was Red Rocks,” Simmons told Heavy. “Before I could even tell him about it, he was just like ‘Wow’ like multiple times. He was, I think, really taken aback by how beautiful that spot was.”

Simmons Votes Travis Kelce As the Toughest TE to Cover

In a loaded-up AFC West, the Broncos have to twice face off with two of the game’s best tight ends in Travis Kelce and Darren Waller. Furthermore, Simmons and company will play against All-Pro Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens on December 4.

When asked who the toughest tight end to cover was, Simmons told Heavy he would have to give the nod to Kelce.

“I think his knowledge and understanding of defensive zone schemes really elevates his game. He’s able to find the soft spots in the defense,” Simmons said.

Kelce has been the most prolific tight end in the NFL in recent years. Since 2016, he leads all NFL tight ends with 7,269 receiving yards. That is 2,452 yards ahead of the next highest tight end, Zach Ertz.

However, Simmons and the Broncos did an excellent job of containing Kelce in 2021. In their Week 14 matchup, Denver held Kelce to only three receptions for 27 yards on 7 targets.

In Week 18, that trend continued, as Kelce recorded only 34 receiving yards on 5 targets.

Simmons: ‘We Can Be the Best Secondary in the NFL’

The Broncos’ defense allowed the third-fewest points per game in 2021, and the performance of their secondary was vital to that success.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II led all rookies in interceptions (4), and he allowed a passer rating of 61.3 when targeted, which was the 12th-best mark in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Simmons was named a second-team All-Pro for the second time in his career.

This season, Simmons, Surtain, Ronald Darby and Kareem Jackson are returning. In addition, free agent acquisition K’Waun Williams will further bolster the unit.

“I don’t think even think I would put kind of like a limit on (the secondary’s ceiling),” Simmons told Heavy. “Obviously, my expectations are going to be the highest out of anybody. I think we can be the best secondary in the NFL.”

Simmons is also looking forward to playing alongside Williams in 2022.

“His intensity and the way he approaches the nickel position is crazy. It’s no wonder he’s had so much success in San Fran for so many years. He’s a great player man. So, I’m looking forward to having that success transfer over to the season this year.”

In the AFC West, the Broncos’ secondary will certainly be put to the test.

“That will definitely be put to the test going up against Mahomes, Herbert, and Carr twice a year, and obviously, all the weapons that those teams have added,” Simmons said. “So, it’s not a statement that we say lightly, but we feel like we have all the intangibles to be able to make that work.”

Simmons’ Biggest Goal Remains the Same

Entering his age 28 season, Simmons still has some individual goals for himself.

“Obviously, at the top of that list is I want to be first-team All-Pro. I want to be a starter in the Pro Bowl. Then, I have individual statistical goals that I think will help me reach that.”

However, postseason success remains his top priority, and he believes the Broncos have the roster to do it.

“For me, the number one and the biggest goal is not just getting to the postseason but winning in the postseason,” Simmons told Heavy. “Obviously, the biggest component to that would be going to the Super Bowl and winning it all. I know how big that statement is, and I feel like we have the team to do it.”

“That’s like my biggest goal. I think there are a lot of individual things I can talk about, but I want to have team success.”

Simmons Recalls His Favorite NFL Moment So Far

When asked about his favorite moment in his NFL career, Simmons recalled his interception against the Detroit Lions in 2021. During the game, the Broncos were honoring former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who tragically died on December 9, 2021, at the age of 33.

“We were playing the Detroit Lions at home. It was a mix of emotions that day. That was the game we were honoring D.T. after the horrific and shocking news that he had passed.”

“D.T. was a good friend of mine. He was a great mentor while he was here, and I learned so much from him while he was here. I got an interception kind of late in the game. It was right by the little memento they had of him and his number on the sideline.”

Justin Simmons placed the ball on Demaryius Thomas’ number 88 after making a diving INT 🙌 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/1Onuz4NZSE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2021

Simmons said that he and Jackson wanted to get a takeaway, so they could honor Thomas’ memory with the football.

“I remember talking to Kareem, him and Kareem were basically brothers growing up, and saying like one of us is going to get a big takeaway in the game, and we are just going to honor D.T. with the football. It was fortunate to make that happen,” Simmons said.

“That was by far the coolest moment that I will forever hold onto and cherish.”