Former NFL Exec Calls Out Broncos

While many people in the Mile High city think the Denver Broncos are Super Bowl contenders, one former NFL executive thinks the complete opposite.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick was asked this week on “Get Up” if he thought Denver was a contender and he responded,” I don’t believe they are. I think they are going to be a very good football team; I think by the virtue of the fact that you pointed out they’re in a loaded conference.

Riddick added that Denver is “At the bottom looking up in their division.”

According to Fan Duel, the Broncos have the third best odds to win the AFC West at +260 and Las Vegas ranks last at +700. Denver also has the 4th best odds at winning the AFC behind only the Bills, Chiefs, and Chargers.

“Russell Wilson is playing with a new group of guys right now that he’s never played in games with these guys yet.”

Don’t forget that over the past two seasons, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford joined new teams and won the Super Bowl in the same year. Russell Wilson has taken his pass catchers to his house in San Diego twice over the summer to run drills and get the offense on the same page.

Riddick Breaks Down the O-Line

“When you look at their offensive line, it’s an average offensive line; he still has to get on the same page with these wide receivers in terms if he can really cook with this team in the way he couldn’t cook in Seattle.”

In reality the Broncos do have some question marks on the offensive line. Garett Bolles is an All-Pro left tackle who has had penalty issues over the years and Dalton Risner is entering a contract year and needs to play big if he wants to re-sign with Denver moving forward. Lloyd Cushenberry hasn’t had any competition at camp for the center position. There is a potential battle at right guard.

Quinn Meinerz is entering his second season and has been getting plenty of reps with the first team at right guard, but it’s been known that he struggles, Netane Muti is right on his tail.

Denver also has question marks once again at the right tackle position. The Broncos haven’t had a reliable right tackle since Orlando Franklin was forced to move to left guard in 2014.

As of right now, Calvin Anderson is the starting right tackle in camp due to Billy Turner and Tom Compton being put on the PUP list to start camp. The battle for the right tackle position will come down to those three candidates.

Broncos Know There’s Expectations

Denver hasn’t appeared in a playoff game since winning Super Bowl 50. In fact, the Broncos are the only team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl and miss the playoffs for the next six straight seasons. With George Paton leading the front office and Wilson playing under center the expectations have changed.

“We know expectations are higher than they’ve been here,” Paton said. “We’re not blind to that. We embrace expectations, but we have a long way to go. We haven’t won here in five, six years. We won seven games last year. We’re 0-0 now. The work starts now. A lot of work to be done. I know we’re going to embrace the process. I just look forward to the journey with Coach Hackett, with this team and everyone else involved.”

Even Justin Simmons has talked up when speaking to the media, explaining how excited he is for this season.

“I’m really, really, really excited about our chances of being a really, really, really good football team this year.”