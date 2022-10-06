Melvin Gordon Needs Another Chance Says Broncos Radio Host

Denver Broncos radio play-by-play guy Dave Logan didn’t shy away from discussing running back Melvin Gordon’s struggles on his weekly podcast.

Gordon’s four fumbles through the first four weeks of the season are the most among NFL running backs this year. The issue unfortunately is not a new one for the former Wisconsin Badger. Last season, he was tied for the eighth-most fumbles among running backs and in both 2019 and 2020 he tied for the third-most fumbles.

Gordon’s latest fumble in particular, felt extra deflating. In the midst of a 10-10 second quarter tie with their team driving, seeing the ball on the ground was a familiar letdown for Bronco fans. What made it much worse was then watching Amik Robertson scoop-and-score, giving the Raiders the lead and their first defensive touchdown since 2019.

The turnover left fans and analysts alike speculating that the play may have been Melvin’s last carry as a Bronco. However, the Denver running back situation changed rapidly in the third quarter when Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

Logan Says Denver Can’t Cut Gordon Now

“That fumble, it changed the vibe of the game,” Logan said following the Raiders loss. “I had a lot of people ask me over the last 48 hours about Melvin Gordon, why is he still on the team? The answer is, it’s a combination of things. One, Javonte Williams is hurt and out for the year. So you’re sure as hell not going to cut Melvin Gordon right now. You have to find a way to resurrect him and give him another opportunity.”

Now in his 23rd year doing play-by-play for the Broncos radio network, Logan said there are many redeeming qualities he’s seen from Gordon this year. “I think honestly if you took the fumbles out of the equation, which you cannot, but for the sake of the discussion, I think Melvin is running this year better than I’ve seen him maybe all the way back to his first couple years in San Diego. He is hard to get in the ground, he’s running with authority, he’s been decisive, he’s broken tackles, I love the way he is running this year but it just comes down to you cannot put the ball on the ground. For his sake, I hope that he plays well and that he hangs onto the football.”

Gordon Made No Excuses For Mistakes

During a tearful press conference this week, Melvin was asked about his fumbles. “I’ve just got to be better, man. Ain’t no excuse for it. I don’t want to get up here and tell you anything that ain’t right. I’ve just got to be better,” he told reporters. “My job is to go out there and make plays, to hold onto the ball and put this team in the best position to win and I didn’t do that today.”

It will be a quick chance at redemption for Gordon and the Broncos as they host the Indianapolis Colts Thursday night. Game time is set for 6:15 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.