Melvin Gordon Has Strong Defense For Injured Broncos Running Back

Melvin Gordon didn’t appreciate the DNVR Broncos podcast overlooking injured running back Javonte Williams, and he took a shot via Twitter calling them out and supporting his former teammate in Denver.

Now y’all off 33 ? Boy y’all ain’t ish …Y’all whole podcast 🚮 https://t.co/qZlDBcNBVt — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) March 7, 2023

The DNVR Broncos podcast had floated the hypothetical of whether fans would rather have Saquon Barkley on a $15 million per year deal or give up a third-round draft pick to land Derrick Henry, who makes $10 million per season but will be a free agent at the end of the 2023 season.

Quarterback Daniel Jones signing a four-year, $160 million extension with the Giants could push Barkley to the open market considering the lack of funds New York has to spend elsewhere. The favorite to land Barkley as of February 24 was the Bears per OddsChecker’s Kyle Newman.

The Titans, meanwhile are most certainly to move Henry after already cutting veterans Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods, Zach Cunningham, and Randy Bullock this offseason in an effort to save money. Per OddsChecker, the Bills are the betting favorite to land Henry if he is traded.

Whether either or not are realistic Broncos targets is unclear at this moment.

Broncos ‘Secretly Nervous’ About Javonte Williams’ Health

As NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry puts it, the Broncos do have serious internal questions as an organization about whether or not Williams will be able to suit up for Denver at all during the 2023 season.

“The most fascinating nugget about Denver (and possibly of the whole combine) was about Javonte Williams’ health and I’m told there is a VERY wide range of possibilities regarding his return,” Berry prefaced. “There is a chance he is healthy to start the year. There is a chance he misses multiple games. And there is actually a chance he misses all of next year.”

Berry gave a damning update on Williams’ health. “I was told he is currently a lot more hurt than the team is letting on publicly and that the Broncos are secretly nervous.”

Williams last played in a 32-23 Week 4 loss to the Raiders on October 2. Williams appeared in just four games during the 2022 season and had just 47 carries before tearing his ACL, LCL and posterolateral corner (PLC) in Las Vegas.

Kareem Hunt Predicted For Broncos in Free Agency

Berry had two major predictions for the Broncos running back room for the 2023 offseason: Mike Boone not being retained and Kareem Hunt being signed by Denver.

“Don’t be surprised if the Broncos wind up with Kareem Hunt when all is said and done,” Berry predicted. “Mike Boone is likely gone but Latavius Murray is expected to be back and be in the “Mark Ingram” role for Sean Payton. But Hunt, who is not expected to be back in Cleveland, is said to be a target for Denver.”

A Hunt signing is a barometer for the severity of Berry’s injury, says Berry. “If Hunt winds up in Denver, my source said, you’ll know Javonte Williams’ injury is a lot worse than they are letting on.”