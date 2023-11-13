Insider Reveals 2 NFC Contenders Called Broncos About Patrick Surtain II

The Denver Broncos were unlikely to trade cornerback Patrick Surtain II during the October 31 NFL trade deadline. That failed to prevent a pair of NFC and Super Bowl contenders from calling the Broncos anyway.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles were interested in acquiring the All-Pro.

“They both were calling the Broncos, and they each were concerned that the other would end up with Surtain,” Florio reported on November 12. “It wasn’t to be, however, because the Broncos wouldn’t trade him without a major haul.”

Florio mentioned Denver views Surtain “as someone who checks every box.”

Early the same day, Adam Schefter of ESPN gave insight into the 49ers’ search for a big name. Surtain was considered with cornerback Jaylon Johnson and then-Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat.

“The cost of all three players ultimately turned out to be too high for the 49ers, who thought that they wouldn’t be able to make a deal to improve their team with just hours remaining before the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Oct. 31,” Schefter reported on November 12.

San Francisco eventually settled on defensive end Chase Young after the Commanders lowered their asking price.

What Could the Broncos Get in Return for Surtain?

Denver should be fortunate they refused to pull the trigger on moving Surtain. The third-year defender is a crucial building block under head coach Sean Payton.

What return could the Broncos fetch in a trade for Surtain? Hypothetically speaking, of course.

After the deadline, Schefter spoke with Mark Schlereth of 104.3 The Fan in Denver on trade discussions involving top talent. Schefter acknowledged on the podcast the Broncos were never remotely close to trading Surtain.

“They (Broncos) think he’s the best player on the team. To trade him, it would’ve taken a Jalen Ramsey package,” Schefter told Schlereth on November 2.

In October 2019, the Los Angeles Rams acquired Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick. Denver would likely net a similar haul for Surtain if they decided to move him.

Surtain has given the Broncos elite production since he was selected 9th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Alabama product is looking to be named a First-team All-Pro in back-to-back seasons.

Broncos Must Commit to Surtain Long-Term to Have Future Success

Building around top players is an ideal place to start if the Broncos hope to have any sustainable success. Denver has to build around Surtain, as he is the engine that keeps the Broncos’ defense running.

Countless trade rumors swirled around Surtain before the NFL trade deadline. Payton and the front office can shut down any future rumors by committing to Surtain long-term.

Per Spotrac, Surtain signed a four-year, $20,962,628 contract with the Broncos in May 2021. Surtain is under contract with the team through the 2025 season. Denver can pick up his fifth-year option after the 2023 campaign. There would be no reason for them not to.

If Denver chooses not to re-sign him, Surtain would become an unrestricted free agent in the 2026 offseason. Again, there would be no reason for them not to extend him.

The All-Pro has gone through so much during his short time with the Broncos. Surtain has suffered through three coaching staffs and instability at the quarterback position.

Yet, Surtain has remained a class act despite the team’s dysfunction. He will be rewarded for his team-first mentality soon enough.