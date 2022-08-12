Cowboys HC Has Encouraging Words About Russell Wilson

Before the Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys for their joint practice on Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy had some high praise for quarterback Russell Wilson.

“Russell Wilson is a championship quarterback. The game’s never over. That’s a huge compliment that you can give that only applies to the great ones. He can make all the throws.” McCarthy said.

Overall, Wilson owns a 5-3 record against McCarthy including 1-0 in the playoffs.

Wilson’s Seahawks beat McCarthy and his Green Bay Packers back in January of 2015 during the NFC Championship game. Wilson didn’t have a great game, throwing four interceptions, but his team got the job done.

Seattle would advance, but end up losing to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl of 2015.

The 33-year-old gun-slinger also mentioned that he’s never been part of a joint practice.

“My first time actually doing this. For 10 years I never did this before, you obviously played in preseason games and all the games I’ve played in, but we’ve never done this in practice.” Wilson added, “It was a blast to play out there.”

The newly acquired Broncos quarterback has thrown for over 31 touchdowns four out of the last five seasons. Wilson only threw 25 last season due to a hand injury sidelining him for three games.

Wilson’s Agent Has Been In Town

It’s been confirmed that Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers has been in Denver this week and has been around the Broncos’ facility.

Rodgers was spotted the same day that the new Broncos ownership group were present for practice and then introduced on Wednesday after their purchase of the team became official.

With just two years left on his contract, Wilson is going to be looking for a new long-term deal. Many believe that Denver general manager George Paton was waiting to negotiate a new deal with Wilson until the new Walton-Penner group finalized their purchase of the team.

It’s unclear what kind of deal Wilson will be looking for. The Super Bowl champion could look north of Deshaun Watson’s deal of 5-years and $230 million fully guaranteed. Wilson could even look to sign multiple contracts with Denver just with shorter years like Aaron Rodgers signed in the offseason of 3-years $150 million fully guaranteed.

Either way, it’s clear that the new Denver quarterback will receive one of the top five quarterback contracts in NFL history.

Wilson Could Play Longer Than Expected

After the Broncos embarrassed the Cowboys in their joint practice on Thursday afternoon, Wilson mentioned how much longer he thinks he can play.

“I’ve played 10 years, going into my eleventh year. I got another whole 10-12 more years hopefully left to play.”

Wilson also mentioned how good he feels.

“I feel amazing, I feel the best I’ve ever felt. Feel strong, feel fast, feel confident. No Fear, I feel like a winner.”

The former Super Bowl champion also takes care of his body similar to Tom Brady. Wilson might not be eating the avocado ice cream like the Tampa Bay quarterback, but Wilson has the right medical team to take care of him all year away from the Broncos.

Wilson has publicly mentioned multiple times that he spends $1 million per year on his body because he’s trying to play until he’s 45 years-old.

Don’t forget that once quarterbacks win Super Bowls in Denver, they go ahead and ride off into the sunset with that Lombardi Trophy on hand.