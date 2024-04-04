Broncos Add $3M Former Bears, Ravens Lineman in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos added some competition to their trenches in the later stages of free agency.

“Denver has added again to the interior of its offensive line,” DenverBroncos.com’s Aric DiLalla wrote on April 4. “The Broncos signed unrestricted free agent center Sam Mustipher to a one-year contract on Thursday, the team announced.

“Mustipher joins Alex Forsyth and Luke Wattenberg as the Broncos’ options at center.

Mustipher, who turns 28 years old in August, instantly steps in as the most experienced option among the three centers on the roster.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2019, Mustipher started 40 of his 43 games played with the Chicago Bears from 2020 through 2022. That includes making 33 of a potential 34 starts in his last two seasons in Chicago.

The Bears let him walk in free agency following the 2022 season. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year, $1 million contract.

Mustipher started two of nine games played for the Ravens last season.

Pro Football Focus credited him with the highest grade of his career for the 2023 campaign, which he earned in limited duty. But Mustipher set his previous mark in that final season with the Bears.

With $3.6 million in career earnings, Mustipher brings a wealth of experience that belies his modest cost.

Broncos Inexperience at Center Could Be Reason for Free Agency Addition

A one-year starter in college and considered underpowered, Forsyth has garnered public support from General Manager George Paton as a starter. The Broncos selected Forsyth out of Oregon in the seventh round (No. 257 overall) of the draft last year.

He did not take a snap this past season. But he did see 100-plus snaps in the preseason, per PFF.

Wattenberg was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos out of Washington in the 2022 draft. He has considerably more experience at the NFL level than Forsyth, with 23 games and 128 offensive snaps under his belt, per Pro Football Reference.

However, he has just one start across two seasons. That makes him just as uncertain as Forsyth in a full-time role.

Forsyth and Wattenberg have more experience in this offense than Mustipher.

Perhaps that gives them a leg up in the training camp competition. But it makes sense for the veteran to get a fair shake given the Broncos’ transitional status at quarterback with Jarrett Stidham set to start next season.

Broncos QB Situation Among Most Dire

A panel of NFL.com analysts were asked which team needed to trade up the most. Four of the six panelists who answered had the Broncos as at least part of their answer.

The Broncos are on track to have the third-most-expensive quarterback room in the NFL at $61 million, per Spotrac. Of that, $53 million is due to Russell Wilson, who was set to begin a five-year, $242.6 million contract this season before his release.

Denver would have the NFL’s sixth-cheapest QB room without Wilson on the books.

The respective experience of their quarterbacks reflects that reality. It could create an opportunity for Mustipher to capitalize on as a stabilizing presence.

The Broncos are still evaluating their options, with the 2024 draft still three weeks away. At the very least, Mustipher provides a solid fall-back option if they want to give Forsyth – or Wattenberg – the first chance to win the job.