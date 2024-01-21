3-Team Trade Proposal Has Broncos Landing ‘Picture-Perfect Fit’ for Sean Payton’s Scheme

The Denver Broncos could go in any direction at quarterback under head coach Sean Payton ahead of the 2024 offseason.

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network integrated a three-team trade involving Denver in his January 20 mock draft.

The trade had the Broncos sending its 2025 sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears and its 2025 second-round pick to acquire Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. Cummings believes Tagovailoa would be a “picture-perfect fit” in Payton’s offense.

“Tagovailoa, with his mental acuity, accuracy, and distribution ability over the middle of the field, would be a picture-perfect fit in Sean Payton’s scheme, and his contract situation could lighten his price. The Broncos would need to liquefy their cap situation somewhat, but Payton was part of a Saints regime with [general manager] Mickey Loomis that excelled at such a thing,” Cummings wrote.

The Dolphins selected Tagovailoa from the University of Alabama with the 5th pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Tagovailoa led the NFL with a 105.5 passer rating in the 2022 season and had a league-leading 4,624 passing yards in 2023. He has played well under the guidance of second-year HC Mike McDaniel.

Tua Tagovailoa’s stats in the last 2 seasons: 🩵 8,172 yards (4th)

🧡 54 TDs (5th)

🩵 22 INTs

🧡 102.9 passer rating (2nd)

🩵 69.3 completion % (5th)

🧡 63 win % (4th)

Tua is a franchise QB.

Tua Tagovailoa Has Struggled in Big Games Throughout His Brief NFL Career

Tagovailoa helped Alabama overcome a 13-0 halftime deficit to the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship. He threw a 41-yard touchdown to wide receiver DeVonta Smith in overtime to seal a thrilling 26-23 win.

The Dolphins’ signal caller has been unable to secure a “championship moment” in his four-year NFL career.

Franchise quarterbacks are supposed to play at their best when facing top-tier teams. During the 2023 regular season, Miami went 1-5 against playoff teams as the Dolphins had a point differential of -91 in those six games.

In his final three starts, including the postseason, Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes to five interceptions, finishing with a 57% completion percentage. The Dolphins were outscored by 63 points in losses to the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Those brutal defeats have become a startling trend for Miami, with the former first-rounder under center.

In EVERY "big game" or meaningful game, Tua Tagovailoa has been objectively awful. Week 17, 2020 to make playoffs: Awful.

Week 17, 2021 to keep playoffs alive: Awful.

Week 17, 2023 to be #1 seed: Awful.

Week 18, 2023 to win AFC East/homefield: Awful.

First playoff game: Awful.

Sean Payton’s Past Comments Could Prevent Broncos From Landing Dolphins QB

Russell Wilson was embroiled in a quarterback controversy after being benched for Jarrett Stidham ahead of Week 17.

On September 12, 2022, Payton appeared on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” and anticipated Tagovailoa would get the same treatment in Miami during the 2022 campaign.

“I think at some point, we’ll see two [quarterbacks] in Miami,” Payton told Cowherd. “They played well yesterday with Tua, but Teddy Bridgewater, who I’ve had before [in New Orleans], he’s an outstanding player. And I think that’s one of the unique things about this year — I counted eight teams where I believe we’re going to see multiple quarterbacks play. Not relative to injury, but just a controversy, if you will.”

The veteran head coach eventually ate his words after Tagovailoa torched his Broncos in Week 3 this season.

Tagovailoa completed 23-of-26 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns as the Dolphins won 70-20. Miami also amassed 726 yards of offense with the Alabama product at the controls.

Ideally, Tagovailoa fits what Payton wants to do on offense. However, another costly quarterback trade could further doom the Broncos if Payton has reservations about who he is bringing in.