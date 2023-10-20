ESPN Writer Identifies Patrick Surtain II as Broncos’ Top Trade Piece

The Denver Broncos are swimming in murky waters, with the NFL trade deadline on October 31 approaching.

With the Broncos sitting at 1-5 under the watch of head coach Sean Payton, meaning changes are likely coming. Unless the team drastically changes on the field, Denver should be planning for the 2024 campaign. Any return the Broncos can get for top players would be a plus.

Trading All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II would net a sizable return, according to Bill Barnwell of ESPN. In an October 19 story about how many players would return a first-round pick via trade, Barnwell expects Surtain to net two first-round picks if shipped out of Denver.

“Surtain is right in line with Khalil Mack and Jalen Ramsey, who were traded for two first-round picks toward the end of their rookie deals,” Barnwell wrote.

Before the Broncos tear everything down, Barnwell warns Surtain “would be the only realistic source of additional draft capital.”

Barnwell also wrote he was “not sure many others even come close” in matching Surtain’s trade value.

The analyst also listed wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and safety Justin Simmons as possible, but unlikely candidates for a first-round pick.

Surtain Addresses Broncos’ Trade Rumors Ahead of Deadline

Surtain is keeping his mind off trade rumors circling the Broncos organization.

The All-Pro cornerback has kept his mind focused on Denver’s upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers.

“I say the main thing is controlling what you can control,” Surtain said to reporters on October 19. “Obviously, I mean the NFL is a business, but from the standpoint of all those talks, external noise within the team, we sort of try to eliminate those distractions and noises and focus on winning games.”

Surtain was then asked whether he had spoken to Jeudy, his teammate at the University of Alabama. Jeudy has been the subject of trade rumors during the last two NFL trade deadlines.

“Jeudy is a special player, day in and day out. I mean, I’ve seen it since college. Obviously, there’s been some frustrations, but that comes with the game.”

The All-Pro appeared to sympathize with Jeudy’s frustrations as he acknowledged, “It happens every now and then.”

Payton Shares Thoughts on ‘Frustrated’ Jeudy

The fourth-year receiver from Alabama has been noticeably quiet on the field. It has been a rough showing for Jeudy in the early part of the 2023 season.

After missing the season opener with a hamstring injury, Jeudy has 20 receptions for 222 yards and no touchdowns through his five games played. Payton shared his thoughts on the playmaker and how to get him more involved in the offense.

“He’s frustrated, I’m sure,” Payton said to reporters on October 16. “He’s a talented player. We need to continue to look for ways to get him throws — not only in the slot, but outside.”

Jeudy was held to just three catches for 14 yards in a Week 6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Payton insisted he doesn’t “try to keep track” of Jeudy’s off-the-field antics if “it’s not a distraction to what we’re doing as a team.”

“That being said, he’s very competitive, he’s smart and he’s a playmaker for us. We have to continue to look for ways to put him in positions to make plays.”

Jeudy has been repeatedly called out on social media by former Broncos’ offensive guard Mark Schlereth. Also, NFL Network analyst Steve Smith infamously blasted Jeudy on national television before the Chiefs game.