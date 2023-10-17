Broncos Trade Proposal Sends All-Pro to NFC Powerhouse

The Denver Broncos are nowhere close to playoff contention despite Sean Payton leading the charge.

Denver is staring down a 1-7 start with back-to-back matchups looming against the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos are last in the AFC West with a 1-5 record through six games. With the team unlikely to get their act together anytime soon, Denver should look ahead to the October 31 NFL trade deadline.

On October 17, Mike Jones and Jeff Howe of The Athletic looked at six NFL trades they would like to see happen at the deadline. Jones wanted to see Patrick Surtain II traded to an NFC contender for 2024 second and 2025 third-round picks.

The Lions are positioning themselves to win the NFC North, but Emmanuel Moseley’s torn right ACL suffered last week (in his first game back from a torn left ACL) is a big blow. They’d love to have another difference-maker in their secondary as they try to gear up for a deep playoff run. People around the league say the Broncos are in sell mode (even if Sean Payton says they’re not). So, future picks to help improve a Broncos roster that’s not nearly as close to win-now mode as Denver’s brass believed may prove enticing.

What is the Likelihood of the Broncos Trading Surtain?

Surtain is one of the top defensive players in the league and is coming off a First-team All-Pro selection. The idea of the Broncos drafting him away is unthinkable, yet not impossible to imagine.

Howe said acquiring Surtain would be “an awesome trade for the Lions” but critiqued Jones’ proposal.

“I don’t think it would happen under these parameters. The Broncos feel Surtain is the best cornerback in the league, so they can’t let him go for less than a first-round pick and probably another mid-rounder. That should be fine with the Lions since they’ve had additional first-rounders the past two drafts from the Matthew Stafford trade.”

If Surtain is traded, the price has to be deemed worthy of his talents, as Howe notes. However, Denver might not be willing to part with a franchise cornerstone so early into his career.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated states that the Broncos trading Surtain is “pretty unlikely.”

“It’s pretty unlikely that Denver would trade (arguably) the best corner in the league, who has a year and a half left on his rookie deal, plus a team option for 2025, and doesn’t turn 24 until April,” wrote Breer in his column published October 13.

Per Pro Football Reference, Surtain has allowed an 85.2 rating in pass coverage through six games.

Former Broncos Defender Already Paying Dividends for Super Bowl Contender

A change of scenery did the trick for Randy Gregory.

Denver gave up on Gregory early into his five-year, $70 million deal he signed in March 2022. The Broncos traded him to the San Francisco 49ers on October 6.

Gregory’s debut with the 49ers rubbed more salt into Denver’s gaping wounds.

The veteran pass rusher played 26 snaps for his new team. He was very productive, recording three solo tackles, two going for a loss, one sack, and three quarterback hits.

Here’s former Bronco Randy Gregory immediately getting a sack and helping a different team as soon as the Broncos gave up on him pic.twitter.com/pweniRXTGb — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) October 15, 2023

Gregory totaled nine tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and two quarterback hits in four games with the Broncos in 2023 before being traded.

His early success in San Francisco does not reflect well on general manager George Paton. Paton paid lots of money to obtain Gregory, only to watch that investment go to waste a season later.