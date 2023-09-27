Peyton Manning Reveals New Video for Morgan Wallen: [WATCH]

Once again, former Denver Broncos hall of fame quarterback Peyton Manning is in the news. This time it’s not sports related, but music related.

On September 26, country music super star Morgan Wallen put a video out announcing more dates to his “One Night at a Time” tour. Wallen obviously needed help with some acting from the two-time Super Bowl champion to announce the news.

ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024 Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, October 1 at 11:59… pic.twitter.com/ghV5kihLfU — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) September 26, 2023

In the video Manning is seen singing Wallen’s biggest song of the year, “Last Night.” Wallen also introduced Eli Manning to be part of the video.

Manning Loves his Country Music

Growing up in Louisiana, Manning has always been around country music. Even attending the University of Tennessee, Manning would be around country music again since his alma mater is about 3 hours east of Nashville, Tennessee.

During his time playing for the Broncos, Manning has appeared on stage multiple times performing a song with a country artist like his longtime friend Kenney Chesney.

Peyton Manning joining Kenny Chesney on stage after he sang the Boys of Fall. Mile High is going crazy right now. #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/fEbbfGUqtE — Taylor Kilgore (@TaylorKilgore33) July 31, 2022

The five-time NFL league MVP has also joined country music superstar, Chris Stapleton, to sing his famous song “Tennessee Whiskey.”

Peyton Manning joins Chris Stapleton on stage for a "Tennessee Whiskey” duet 🎥: https://t.co/RoZjxQTln9 pic.twitter.com/kEsuViQ2Ca — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 25, 2017

Since Manning is so connected in Tennessee, he’s also been able to hang out with two of country music’s biggest stars, Wallen and Hardy.

So Peyton Manning was with @HardyMusic and @MorganWallen before their concert in Denver! pic.twitter.com/jbewgKb4We — The Hook Podcast (@thehookpod) May 13, 2022

In 2022, Manning continued to stay busy as he was invited to host the 2022 Country Music Association Awards live in Nashville.

Manning co-hosted with Georgia Bulldogs fan and country music superstar, Luke Bryan.

On November 8, Manning and Bryan will host the CMAs once again, live from Bridgestone Arena on ABC.

Manning Took the Country Stage Earlier in 2023

On August 10, country music artist Parker McCollum was performing a sold-out crowd at one the world’s most famous venues, Red Rocks.

During the performance, McCollum began to perform a cover of Brooks & Dunn’s No. 1 hit “Red Dirt Road.”

After McCollum sang the first verse, Manning came out singing the chorus with a white cowboy hat on and a drink in his hand.

You know it’s a big night when Peyton joins @ParkerMcCollum on stage at Red Rocks. pic.twitter.com/azM5XQOxCD — Georgia Red Dirt Music (@dirt_georgia) August 11, 2023

Broncos Have Failed to Find Their Franchise QB Since Peyton

Things have not been good for the Broncos since Manning rode off into the sunset with his second Lombardi Trophy in 2016.

Since Manning left, the Broncos currently own a 44-73 record and have been outscored by 636 points. In 2013, Manning’s Broncos scored 606 points in that one season and broke every single season offensive record that you could think of.

After 2016, Denver has trotted out 11 different starting quarterbacks (12 counting Kendall Hinton because of COVID-19 reasons). Only two of those quarterbacks have a winning record and that’s Trevor Siemian (13-11) and Brett Rypien (2-1).

Entering the 2023 season, Denver has not had a quarterback throw for over 4,000 yards or more than 18 touchdowns in a single season.

Last year, the Broncos went all in on Russell Wilson, who defeated Manning and the Broncos in the 2014 Super Bowl, but he had the worst season of his career. Throwing just 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, Wilson only led his team to a 4-11 record.

Currently the Broncos own a 0-3 record under Wilson and head coach Sean Payton.

Unless the Broncos figure things out on offense with Wilson, there’s a solid chance that Denver could be looking for yet another gun-slinger with the hope that he can stop the quarterback carousel since Manning retired.