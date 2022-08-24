Peyton Manning, NFL Drop Funny Videos Aimed at ‘Future of the Game’

With football season back in full swing, former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and his brother Eli are back in the headlines with their latest videos.

The duo is starring in a new campaign called “Play Football.” The campaign is promoting a humorous initiative on the NFL’s youth program. The campaign compares football from the past to what the game has turned into for kids playing today.

There will be multiple short films involving, “Conditioning,” “Sheriff,” and “Respect.”

In each film, Peyton will talk about his era, which was all about the grind, toughness, and the “blood sweat and tears” mentality. Eli on the other hand will put an emphasis on today’s NFL with creativity, inclusivity, self-expression, having fun and playing loose.

Peyton also known as “The Sheriff,” will start as an Official NFL Ambassador to Youth Football, teaching kids the game of football in the old school way.

Eli will play as Peyton’s cool little brother and teach the former Broncos quarterback that he may know a lot about football, but he needs to understand more about youth football today.

While Peyton bought into the developmental process before productions and filming, the five-time MVP always emphasized the importance of growing the next generation of players.

“Growing up in New Orleans and watching my dad play for the Saints, I have always been a fan of the game of football,” said NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. “Throughout my many years playing, I enjoyed everything that I learned from the sport, and I want to share that with as many people as possible, especially young players. This ‘NFL Play Football’ initiative allows me to be a part of something that will impact the future of the game so kids can fall in love with the game the way I did.”

Peyton’s son even has a cameo in the campaign to literally connect the past and the future within the Manning family.

“Football has played a big role in my life, and it’s important to me to ensure that girls and boys of all ages get the opportunity to participate,” said NFL Legend Eli Manning. “Pickup games and flag football were the ways I first started playing and remain some of my best memories, so I was happy to join with the NFL in highlighting those aspects of the game in this campaign.”

The campaign will run throughout the upcoming NFL season in-game and on primetime, as well as on social and online across North America.

“Peyton and Eli are the perfect duo to star in this campaign because they bring a unique humor that effectively showcases the evolution of the game and just how fun and inclusive football has become,” said Marissa Solis, SVP Global Brand and Consumer Marketing at the NFL. “An ongoing part of our strategy is to keep the image of the brand fresh, and these videos are not just meant to connect with our young fans and youth players, but really highlight how integral they are to the future of the sport.”

With the Fall season of flag football going from August through October, youth players can register for the season now until the end of the month. Youth tackle season starts in August and runs through November. For more information, visit PlayFootball.NFL.com.

The Short Films

In the first video, Sheriff is Here, you will get to see Peyton trying to teach the young kids the “old school” football way when learning how to play the game. Eli will then chirp back at Peyton making fun of him telling him that’s not the way to teach kids today.

The kids then had to show Peyton how they play.

You’ll also get to see #18 show off some of his dance moves that we never got to see during a game, but instead on Saturday Night Live.

In the second video, Conditioning, Peyton will try to show the kids that you need to be in real shape to play football. While Eli thinks the Manning family is all in “peak physical form,” Peyton shows how many pushups he can really do.

With Peyton trying to drills with the youngsters, it’s fair to say that we’re not going to be seeing a comeback anytime soon.

Peyton Is Coaching

Since Manning retired from the NFL back in 2016, he’s been busy as expected. He’s been in commercials, created his own production company, and been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Even with rumors swirling about Manning trying to becoming part of the Broncos organization in some way, Manning is still connected to the game of football.

The two-time Super Bowl champion is the offensive coordinator for his son’s football team. Yes, Manning is the type of offensive coordinator that you would expect him to be.

Former NFL offensive lineman Orlando Franklin is Manning’s offensive line coach for the youngsters. Franklin blocked for Manning in Denver from 2012-2014.

Manning has built an advanced playbook for his son that plays quarterback and sometimes receiver. In fact, Manning has even added plays that he used to run in Denver with the Broncos, while throwing touchdowns to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

It’s fair to say that Manning still loves this game and there’s not a chance that he’s going to be leaving it anytime soon.