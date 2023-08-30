Broncos Add Speedy Former 1st-Round Pick to Their WR Room

As the Denver Broncos continue to put together their final roster together for the 2023 regular season, they went out and added another wide receiver.

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, reported that the Broncos were signing wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, but to the practice squad.

Dorsett was recently cut by the Las Vegas Raiders after most people believed that he would make the team based off his connection with head coach Josh McDaniels while the two were in New England for three years.

The former Patriot also has a connection with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Dorsett was with the Seahawks in 2020 and 2021, but only appeared in two games with the Seattle Seahawks. During his time in Seattle, he caught just one pass for 3 yards.

Dorsett’s Career

Out of the University of Miami, the speedy wide receiver was drafted 29th overall to the Indianapolis Colts in 2015. During his first two seasons with the Colts, Dorsett caught just 51 passes for 753 yards and found the endzone just three times.

In 2017, Dorsett was then traded to the Patriots in exchange for quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The former first-round pick would play in 45 games in New England, but never surpassed the 400-yard mark in a single season. The former Miami Hurricane did have a career high five touchdowns catches in 2019.

After his final season with New England, Dorsett has struggled finding a consistent home. Signing with the Broncos is now Dorsett’s fifth team that he has signed with since the 2020 season.

In 2021, Dorsett played for three different franchises, Seattle, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Houston Texans.

Overall, in his career, Dorsett has 2,001 receiving yards on 151 receptions averaging out to 13.3 yards per catch. Dorsett has also scored 12 touchdowns.

Broncos Need WR Help

The Broncos entered training camp with a deep wide receiver room, but after training camp, they’re in serious need of help at the position.

Early on in camp, the Broncos lost veteran receiver Tim Patrick to a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the entire season.

Denver also lost Jalen Virgil to injury and has been placed on injured reserve.

While the team was making their final roster cuts, they also released former New Orleans Saints wideouts Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Marquez Callaway. Both played under head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans.

The Broncos eventually brought back Humphrey to their practice squad.

Also joining Humphrey and Dorsett on the Denver practice squad is former New York Giants wide receiver David Sills, per Klis. He had 11 catches for 106 yards last season in New York.

Currently, the Broncos only have three fully healthy wide receivers on their active roster with Courtland Sutton, Brandon Johnson, and rookie Marvin Mims Jr. Usually most teams carry five to six receivers on their 53-man roster.

Denver is hopeful that Jerry Jeudy will be ready to go for Week 1 against the Raiders after suffering a hamstring injury during training camp.

Denver could’ve brought back 2022 former fifth-round pick Montrell Washington to add some depth and be a returner, but according to reports, Washington is on his way to join the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs expect to sign CB Keith Taylor, who spent the past 2 seasons with the Panthers, to their practice squad, per source. Can confirm Chiefs are signing TE Gerrit Prince & WR Montrell Washington to their practice squad (@SamMcDowell11 & @ArrowheadLive 1st). — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) August 30, 2023

It’s unclear if the Broncos will add another veteran receiver or not, but Denver cannot afford to lose one of their top three receivers to an injury.