Week 4 NFL Power Rankings Highlight Broncos Disappointing Start

After the Denver Broncos experienced a tough 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 of the football season, many are left wondering where the team stacks up against the rest of the National Football League.

Ironically, the frustrating Raiders loss was the best offensive output the Broncos have had in the last three weeks. The Broncos tabulated 299 total yards in just 48 plays from scrimmage, which breaks down to an average of 6.2 yards per play. And while there are many concerns with the rushing attack, Russell Wilson had his best performance this season according to ESPN’s QBR (Quarter Back Rating.)

That’s the good news. Denver’s running back concerns linger, and are now amplified by the season-ending injury to Javonte Williams. Defensively, there are inconsistencies and the coaching strategy of Nathaniel Hackett and staff remains contentious.

Experts Say Broncos Are A Middle-Of-The-Pack Team

NFL.com writer Dan Hanzus released his pro football power rankings earlier this week and broke down the 2-2 Broncos.

We’ll start with the good news: Russell Wilson is starting to look more like his old self. On Sunday, the quarterback connected on multiple downfield shots, kept plays alive with his legs and accounted for all three of Denver’s scores. The bad news? Pretty much everything else.”

Hanzus echoed concerns over the Broncos running game, in particular Melvin Gordon’s fumbles, Denver’s run defense, and the team’s key injuries. Ultimately in the NFL.com power rankings, Denver was slotted in 16th place, dropping two spots from last week.

Elsewhere, ESPN.com’s NFL Nation ranked the Broncos as the 17th best team in the league, also sharing concerns regarding the injuries to running back Javonte Williams and defensive end Randy Gregory.

Pro Football Talk picked Denver 20th overall, noting that Denver has been one of the more disappointing teams in the league to start the year.

Where does the rest of the NFL stack-up?

Dan Hanzu’s NFL.com power ranking list,

Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) Buffalo Bills (3-1) Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) Green Bay Packers (3-1) San Francisco 49ers (2-2)

ESPN.com’s NFL Nation power ranking list;

Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) Buffalo Bills (3-1) Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) Green Bay Packers (3-1) Miami Dolphins (3-1)

Pro Football Talk’s power ranking list;

Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) Buffalo Bills (3-1) Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) Green Bay Packers (3-1) Miami Dolphins (3-1)

A Quick Turn-Around May Be A Good Thing

While the Broncos certainly have performed below expectations so far this year, losing to their biggest division rival perhaps unfairly caused many to hit the premature “panic-button.”

Another opportunity to attempt to figure out just who the Broncos are looms Thursday. Despite mixed feelings among players on Thursday games overall, this is an ideal time for a quick turn-around.

The 1-2-1 Indianapolis Colts are in a similar situation with football fans wondering how good, or bad, they are. A Week 1 tie against Houston and a Week 2 shutout loss to the Jaguars disappointed many who had projected that new quarterback Matt Ryan would help propel a better Colts team this season. Indianapolis bounced back with a shocking Week 3 victory against Kansas City and played a tough Tennessee Titans team closely last week, falling 24-17.

Broncos fans will have a chance at a sigh of relief with a win, or they may wind up pushing that “panic-button” with full force this week. Kickoff Thursday night in Denver is set for 6:15 p.m. MST.