Rival GM Predicts Broncos’ Von Miller Could Garner High-End Draft Pick if Traded

While the NFL world waits to see whether Houston Texans’ star quarterback Deshaun Watson gets moved ahead of the November 2 trade deadline, there’s another superstar who may actually be moved for the right price — Denver Broncos‘ outside linebacker Von Miller.

Watson’s situation is well documented, which makes trading him for proper value very tricky — sans a culmination to his legal issues and a without the league yet to dole out punishment. Plus, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, many believe that Houston will ultimately not trade its franchise quarterback before the deadline.

The Biggest Remaining Prize

If Watson is indeed tethered to the Texans and not moved, that leaves Miller as the biggest trade bait. Miller isn’t the same guy who was the Super Bowl 50 MVP, but he’s still a high-level player.

Pro Football Focus grades the future Hall of Famer at 85.6, including a stellar 83 against the run. The 32-year old has 4.5 sacks on the 2021 season and is also still a viable pass rusher with a 78.2 rating.

A Texan who likes to don a cowboy hat, Miller is like a Toby Keith line in that he may not be as good as he once was, but on any given play, he’ll be as good once as he ever was.

The Asking Price

Moving Miller may make sense for all parties — the Broncos, Miller, and his possible future employer — because Denver is slowly playing itself out of Wild Card contention during its four-game losing streak. The Broncos (3-4) have nine draft picks in 2022, so if first-year general manager George Paton wants to garner more draft capital and likely flip those to get himself a franchise quarterback for 2022 and beyond, trading Miller is the right play.

One opposing general manager thinks the Broncos could do well in recouping a high-end pick for a guy who will be 33 years old when the 2022 season commences. According to CBSSports.com’ Jason La Canfora, the general manager thinks a change of scenery has long been welcomed by Miller and could bring out the best in the veteran.

The rival executive then added it makes too much sense, as Paton needs to keep an eye on the future, and a high-round pick could be too great an offer to refuse.

“I’m not sure we can afford him, but if the Broncos are willing to move some money around and help with the cap number, I bet they get a three [third-round pick] for him,” he said.

Trouble Long Brewing With Miller and Broncos?

Another rival general manager said it wouldn’t shock him to see Miller traded, as it would also likely fulfill the star linebacker’s long-time wishes.

“If you are asking me for one sexy trade that could be made, besides [Deshaun] Watson, that would be it,” the executive said about moving Miller. “I don’t know why they [the Broncos] wouldn’t do it. He has wanted out for a while. He won’t be back there next year [and] they are struggling with him. Probably will have a new coach next year. George [Paton] has to be looking for picks at this point.”

Within that quote, the low-key bombshell may be the fact that Miller has been unhappy in Denver. But in a piece by Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells, there has been trouble bubbling beneath the surface for a couple seasons.

Wells said “there has been speculation going back two years that Miller has been unhappy with the state of the Broncos organization.”

A cryptic two-year old tweet from NFL Network’s James Palmer, who’s also a Denver resident and plugged into Broncos’ affairs, is now very telling.

Von Miller after the Broncos loss to the Chiefs Sunday. “Tough loss. It’s hard because I really don’t even know what to say. I don’t know how we got to this point. I don’t know how we win like this, I really don’t.” His full quote is really telling. pic.twitter.com/lwfN5ugrnW — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 16, 2019

Miller also said, prior to the start of 2021 training camp, that he was “totally at peace” if this season ends up being his final campaign with the Broncos.

Knowing all these factors, and the fact that a Miller trade could get the Broncos decent compensation, maybe it’s time for all parties to say peace to one another.

