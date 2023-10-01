Russell Wilson Reacts to Broncos’ Comeback Win Over Bears

The Denver Broncos finally earned their first win of the 2023 season with a thrilling 31-28 comeback win over the Chicago Bears. Sean Payton earned his first win with the Broncos as the team prepares to face former head coach Nathaniel Hackett in Week 5.

Denver trailed 28-7 early in the second half before quarterback Russell Wilson helped the Broncos score 24 unanswered points to complete the comeback. Wilson was seemingly in awe of his teammates in the win.

“It was huge for us,” said Wilson to reporters on October 1. “We’re all in this thing together. It was a ‘we’ thing and everybody just believed. It was a beautiful demonstration of resilience. Beautiful demonstration of not giving up and not giving in.”

Wilson’s experience has prepared him to thrive in the game’s most significant moments.

“When the game’s on the line, that’s when you gotta love it most. You gotta have great belief and you gotta have no fear. The biggest thing about winning and winning comeback games and all that is everybody, not just you.”

Wilson said his career has been full of great moments but noted the win over Chicago “was one of my favorite ones.”

Wilson had a 133.5 passer rating against the Bears, his best since joining the Broncos. Through four games, Wilson has passed for 1,014 yards with nine touchdown passes while completing 67 percent of his passes.

The veteran quarterback has bounced back well with Payton at the helm. It took Wilson until Week 14 of the 2022 season to throw his ninth touchdown of the year.

Wilson Praises Payton After First Win as Broncos’ Head Coach

Wilson wasn’t just complimenting his teammates after the comeback win over the Bears. The quarterback went out of his to praise Payton, who he called “an amazing coach.”

“I’m happy for coach Payton,” Wilson said to reporters. “An amazing coach, Hall of Fame coach, a guy who teaches the game at the highest level, for him to get his first win here was exciting for all of us.”

Payton returned to the sidelines in 2023 after a 15-year stint with the New Orleans Saints, where he won the 2010 Super Bowl.

The veteran head coach was proud of how his team fought “when it would have been real easy not to.”

According to Payton, he understands that the Broncos have plenty of issues to clean up but plans to enjoy the win in the meantime.

“Hopefully it’s the first of many relative to where we’re going, we have a lot of work to do still, but we can enjoy this.”

Defense Struggled Early Before Clamping up in the Second Half

The Broncos’ struggles on defense have been one of the worst-kept secrets in the NFL this season. Given how they started the game, Denver was fortunate to have escaped with a win at Soldier Field.

Chicago averaged 250 yards of offense per game through the first three games. In the first half against Denver, the Bears easily eclipsed their average with 265 yards.

The Bears finished with 471 offensive yards as Justin Fields threw for a career-high 335 yards and four touchdowns.

Fields opened the first half with a Bears’ franchise-record 16-straight completions. The Ohio State product was 16-of-17 in the half, the lone incompletion coming on a failed Hail Mary attempt right before halftime.

During the first half of the last two games, the Broncos have forced a single incompletion on 33 passing attempts.

After falling behind 28-7, the Broncos showed signs of life on defense. The final four offensive drives for Chicago included a punt, a 35-yard fumble return touchdown, a turnover on downs in field goal range and an interception.

Giving up 98 points in the last two weeks isn’t great by any stretch of the imagination. However, there were a few positive takeaways for the defense late in the game to be encouraged by.