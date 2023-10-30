Russell Wilson Reacts to Broncos Ending 16-Game Losing Streak to Chiefs

Fans of the Denver Broncos can rejoice as the team ended their 16-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs. The streak is finally over Broncos Country!

Broncos played Taylor Swift after beating Chiefs 😂 (via @YahooSports) pic.twitter.com/PdCBg96sMh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 29, 2023

Quarterback Russell Wilson was instrumental in the win over Kansas City. Following the game, Wilson was ecstatic about an “amazing team effort” and exclaimed, “There’s nothing better than winning.”

“Every win in the National Football League is a good one,” said Wilson to reporters on October 29. “It feels great but this one meant a lot. Winning matters, and this one meant a lot obviously. I know there’s been a lot of tough times over the years here with the Chiefs.”

Wilson put together a modest stat line, completing 12-of-19 passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns. Since being traded to Denver in March 2022, Wilson has thrown three touchdowns in two of three matchups against the Chiefs.

The quarterback firmly believes Denver “set the standard” for how good they can be.

“I’ve been saying to you guys, it’s a process, it’s a journey, but we believe. We believe in who we are. We believe in the players that we have. We believe in the coaching staff that we have. We believe in the determination and the resilience that we have,” said Wilson.

Through eight games, Wilson has thrown 16 touchdown passes, equaling his mark for the 2022 season.

Defense Might Finally Be Turning a Corner Entering Bye Week

It’s hard to believe that this was the same defense that gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Has the unit finally turned a corner under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph?

In the last three games, the Broncos have allowed 15 points per game. Denver gave up an average of 36.2 points in the first five games.

The Broncos have held the Chiefs to their two lowest point totals this season. They have given up a total of 28 points to their divisional foe. Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes suffered his first career road loss to an AFC West opponent in ugly fashion.

The star quarterback had a dreadful day with three total turnovers. Mahomes threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Kansas City turned the ball over five times in the game.

The Chiefs were held to just 275 yards of total offense as the Broncos held them without a touchdown. Denver has been Kansas City’s Kryptonite in 2023 as the teams split their season series.

What Will the Broncos Do at the NFL Trade Deadline?

With the Broncos on a two-game winning streak, there are legitimate questions that need to be answered. The most important question is whether the team will be sellers at the October 31 NFL trade deadline.

Head coach Sean Payton isn’t buying into reports regarding what Denver will do with some of their top players.

“When I see or hear things,” said Payton on October 29. “I chuckle because I’m thinking, ‘Well I haven’t talked to anyone about that,’ and if I haven’t, then it’s probably not true.”

Two players on the rumor mill had key plays against Kansas City. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy scored his first touchdown of the season. Safety Justin Simmons ended any chance of a Chiefs’ comeback as he intercepted Mahomes with 4:45 left in the game.

Justin Simmons gets his 5th career INT of QB Patrick Mahomes to end the Chiefs hope of a comebackpic.twitter.com/t2TlbBjRhY — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 29, 2023

Payton emphasized there is “no approach” for the Broncos and explained that “we can’t control the buyers.”

“It’s a busy time of the year and there’s pressure on news media to be on top of potential stories, trade stories. The teams that aren’t doing as well, always fall into this position, and I understand it,” said Payton.