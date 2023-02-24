Broncos QB Russell Wilson Tried Getting Seahawks Brass Fired: Report

Ever since quarterback Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, he has been in the headlines and it has happened again, this time not in a good way.

In a recent article from Kalyn Kahler, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic, the trio reported that while Wilson was in Seattle playing for the Seahawks, he tried to get head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider fired.

“Convinced that Carroll and Schneider were inhibiting his quest to win additional Super Bowls and individual awards, Wilson asked Seahawks ownership to fire both of them, according to league sources.”

The Athletic also mentioned that one of Wilson’s lawyers wrote a letter saying that Wilson’s comments suggesting Seattle to make the firings were “entirely fabricated.”

Wilson wanted more control of the offense to fit his skill set and that meant keeping him in the pocket to become a pocket passer like Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees.

“Wilson also had a preferred replacement in mind: Sean Payton, who had recently stepped down from the New Orleans Saints.”

After talking with ownership, the Seahawks’ front office got together and decided that it was best to make a move and trade their franchise quarterback.

Wilson did have a no-trade clause in his contract and decided to approve a trade to the Broncos.

On March 8, the Seahawks would trade Wilson to Denver for two first-round picks, two second-rounders, one fifth-rounder and three players.

Players Spoke Up About Playing With Russ in 2022

All season long there were rumblings coming out of the Broncos’ team facility about what kind of player Wilson was and what kind of special treatments he had.

“No one else I have been around has ever been able to have those people in there – which, looking back on it, not a good idea,” a member of the 2022 Broncos coaching staff told The Athletic.

Sources have told Heavy that Wilson did receive his own office within the facility and it was on the 2nd floor that most players don’t usually end up.

Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton described what was in Wilson’s office.

“He’s got a whiteboard, the sides of the wall, and it’s just littered with (motivational) quotes and new play concepts.”

Wilson also held a “State of the Union” in which he would invite offensive players to come in on their off day to watch film and game plan for the upcoming game.

Russell Wilson on his “State of the Union” that he holds with offensive players on Tuesday’s. #BroncosCountry @CBSNewsColorado pic.twitter.com/dfFCcxJ0aH — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) September 28, 2022

Wilson also had his own personal team that could help him off the field including a quarterback coach by the name of Jake Heaps who also helped in the Tuesday meetings.

According to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said Heaps “would do the slides and voice his opinion from time to time.” Another offensive player told The Athletic that Heaps was not a distraction.

When it came to what kind of offense the Broncos were running, former Broncos running back Melvin Gordon said, “It was just …,” Gordon said, pausing, “it was a bit much.”

Denver was running a combination of what Wilson ran in Seattle and what head coach Nathaniel Hackett wanted to run.

It’s fair to say that the plan didn’t with the Denver offense ranking dead last in the NFL in points per game.

Wilson Should Improve in 2023

After having the worst season of his career, Wilson has a real chance to return to the way he played in Seattle.

With his dream head coach being hired in Payton, Wilson will have another head coach that can standup to Wilson and not give him everything he wants.

After the Broncos fired Hackett with two games left in the season, the Broncos promoted Senior Assistant Jerry Rosburg as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Per sources, Rosburg got rid of Wilson’s personal team and made sure that they were not welcome into the building.

Rosburg also stripped play calling duties from quarterback coach Klint Kubiak and gave the duties to offensive coordinator Justin Outten.

During the 13 games that Wilson played under Hackett, the former Super Bowl winning quarterback completed a career low, 60 percent of his passes for an average of just 232.2 yards per game.

Wilson threw just 12 touchdowns in those 13 games and had only two multi-touchdown games. The former Seahawk gun-slinger was intercepted nine times.

In the final two games of the season, Wilson completed nearly 63 percent of his passes for an average of 252.5 passing yards per game.

Wilson also threw four touchdowns including three in the final game against the Los Angeles Chargers and his passer rating jumped from 82.6 to 96.5.

With the season ending with Wilson playing well, there was proof that after all the injuries, getting to a more creative play caller, and an improved offensive line, there is hope that Wilson can play like he did in Seattle.