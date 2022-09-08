Broncos QB Russell Wilson Confirms Seattle Tried Trading Him Multiple Times

Over recent years there were always rumors that the Seattle Seahawks might’ve been trying to move on from their future hall of fame quarterback Russell Wilson. It had been reported, in a recent article from Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, that Seahawks general manager John Schneider attended Patrick Mahomes’ Pro Day in the spring of 2017.

“The GM had become so enamored with the Texas Tech quarterback that Seattle would have taken him had he been available late in the first round,” Henderson said.

A year later, Schneider attended another quarterback’s Pro Day. This time it was Josh Allen.

Henderson said, “A repeat move that raised eyebrows among observers and ruffled feathers inside Wilson’s camp.” A source told Henderson, “They were f***ing pissed.”

Brock Huard of 710 Sports in Seattle joined Darren McKee and Tyler Polumbus on 104.3 The Fan in Denver that he heard, “It infuriated Russell’s camp” when Schneider went out to watch Allen’s Pro Day.

Seattle even called the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft to offer Wilson for the first-overall pick in the draft.

During an interview on The Fan, Henderson told former NFL wide receiver Brandon Stokley and Zach Bye, “That call with the Browns never got anywhere, the Browns were never interested, but that got back to Mark Rodgers [Wilson’s agent] and that created some mistrust.”

While speaking to the local media today in Denver, Wilson was asked if there was any truth to the rumors of Seattle trying to trade him. “Definitely they tried to a couple of times and see what was out there. It’s part of the business and part of being a professional and everything else.”

Was Wilson Angry About Being Shopped Around?

Once Rodgers found out about Seattle trying to trade the star quarterback, Rodgers made sure to secure a no-trade clause in Wilson’s next contract that he received from the Seahawks.

“Upset’ is probably the wrong word. I believe in my talent and who I am. I believe I’m one of the best in the world. I don’t worry about anything else other than that. I think at the same time, too, my focus has always been on winning,” Wilson said today.

It’s fair for Wilson to be angry at the team trying to trade him, he’s the winningest quarterback in his first ten seasons to start a career Wilson also helped lead Seattle to two of their three Super Bowl appearances.

Henderson also mentioned that Seattle came up with excuses about building a better offensive line for Wilson after he signed his big extension. “The Seahawks’ reluctance to spend a lot of money on the offensive line which they did early in his career.” Henderson added, “As the roster and the salary cap dynamics of the team changed, that was one area where they skimped.”

Seattle thought that if they needed to pay for an offensive lineman in free agency, then they’re overpaying for an offensive lineman. Bottom line, Seattle never wanted to protect Wilson and were ready to replace him for years. Now they have Geno Smith and Drew Lock that have combined for a total of 21 wins in 55 total starts.

Wilson Wants His Return to Seattle to be a Normal Game

The Denver Broncos and Wilson will head up to Seattle to open their season on “Monday Night Football” in front of the entire world.

Wilson on the other hand wants to make his return to Seattle just a normal game. “There’s obviously a lot of love and history there. Like I said, I’ve been there so many times and played 100-plus home games there.”

Wilson added, “It will definitely be an experience that I’ve never experienced before, but it will also be an experience that I’m going to enjoy the journey of it all. My focus is going to be on joy, my focus is going to be on my teammates and us playing our best football against a really good football team.

It’s unclear how the reaction will be when Wilson steps onto the field where he spent his first 10 years of his career. Will he receive a video tribute? Will the fans boo him or cheer for him?

Wilson also said that he doesn’t need to play with a chip on his shoulder, “I don’t really play with a chip on my shoulder. I play the game with an understanding that I always play with gratitude and joy.”

Buckle up, it’s about to get rowdy on Monday night.