Sean Payton on ‘Embarrassing’ 50-Point Loss to Dolphins: ‘Tough to Watch’

The Denver Broncos hit the road in Week 3 and lost an “embarrassing” 70-20 matchup to the Miami Dolphins that was “tough to watch” for head coach Sean Payton.

“Obviously, that was embarrassing and tough to watch,” Payton said in a September 24 postgame interview. “It would be one thing to say we’re going to get onto the next game, but we have to watch that tape. So tomorrow will be tough for a lot of players — tough for us too as coaches.”

The 70 points given up by Denver were the most allowed by any team since the 1966 season. Payton wasn’t in the mood to rehash NFL history as he briefly lost his patience with a reporter who had brought up the game’s significance.

“I’m aware,” Payton said, repeatedly nodding his head before shutting the reporter down. “What’s the question? What’s the question? I just finished telling you. Next question.”

Payton noted his next steps are to look at where he could get better as a coach. However, the veteran coach was understandably speechless following the Miami debacle.

“It’s disappointing. I’m at a loss for words. I’ve never … I’ve been on the other side of some games like that and then every once in a while, you get your butt whipped, but this was more than that.”

Denver can break into the win column in Week 4 when they travel to Soldier Field to take on the similarly struggling Chicago Bears.

Broncos Defense Has Been Defenseless During 0-3 Start

The Broncos’ 50-point loss to the Dolphins was one of the most lopsided games in NFL history.

According to ESPN, Denver gave up nearly as many rushing yards (350) as passing yards (376) while becoming the first team in league history to score five passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in a single game.

Miami’s 70 points scored in the blowout victory was three points away from tying the Chicago Bears’ single-game scoring record of 73 from 1940. The Dolphins had a chance to tie the mark, but HC Mike McDaniel opted to kneel the ball on fourth down from Denver’s 28-yard line.

Miami had 726 yards of total offense and became the second team ever to record more than 700 yards of offense since the Los Angeles Rams in 1951.

Defensive struggles have plagued the Broncos through the first three games of 2023. During Denver’s 0-3 start, the team has given up 122 points, an average of 40.7 points allowed per game.

Denver failed to sack Miami QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Mike White in the loss, marking the second time in three games that the Broncos have been shut out in the sack department.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has his work cut out for him in repairing what was a top defense in 2022.

Payton’s Past Comment on Dolphins QB Came Back to Haunt Him in Week 3

Tagovailoa had quite a performance against the Broncos.

The Dolphins’ star completed 23-of-26 passes for 309 yards and four touchdown passes. Tagovailoa was perfect on all 16 pass attempts in the first half.

Unbelievable that Tagovailoa was the same player Payton expected to be involved in a quarterback controversy during the 2022 season.

On September 12, 2022, Payton appeared on an episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” and said he expected Tagovailoa to be benched.

“I think at some point, we’ll see two [quarterbacks] in Miami. They played well yesterday with Tua, but Teddy Bridgewater, who I’ve had before [in New Orleans], he’s an outstanding player. And I think that’s one of the unique things about this year — I counted eight teams where I believe we’re going to see multiple quarterbacks play. Not relative to injury, but just a controversy, if you will.”

Tagovailoa would finish the 2022 campaign by making the Pro Bowl and led the NFL with a 105.5 passer rating.