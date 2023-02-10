Sean Payton Hints at Poaching Raiders Pro Bowler: ‘Maybe We Look At Him’

While Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is in the process of putting his coaching staff together, he’s also keeping an eye open at finding more weapons for his offense.

During Super Bowl week at radio row, Payton joined the “Up and Adams Show” and was talking to his former New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram and Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

With Jacobs potentially becoming a free agent in the offseason, Payton had some strong words and might’ve been trying to recruit the All-Pro running back to the Broncos.

“I was lucky enough to be part of the AP voting this year. Number one, we voted him not as Pro Bowl, All-Pro. He was outstanding this year, healthy, protections, but downhill physical runner.” Payton continued, “I’m glad he’s a free agent, I encourage everyone to look at him, get him out of the west. Maybe we look at him.”

Josh Jacobs joins the show and @SeanPayton gives him high praise: “He was always consistently playing well and so I’m glad he’s a free agent, I encourage everyone to look at him… maybe we look at him” 👀 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @markingramII | @iAM_JoshJacobs pic.twitter.com/c9WYz0ZKmv — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 9, 2023

This season, Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,653 and had the third-most rushing touchdowns on the season with 12.

Rushing for an average of 97.2 yards per game, Jacobs rushed for 24 more first downs than any other player in the NFL.

In his four-year career, the former Alabama running back has rushed for over 1,000 yards three times and during his worst season he rushed for 872 yards and scored nine touchdowns.

This was the first season in which Jacobs was named 1st-team All-Pro.

Russell Wilson Needs a Rushing Attack to be Successful

In his first season as quarterback of the Broncos, Russell Wilson had one of the worst seasons of his career.

Wilson had career lows in completion percentage, total QBR, yards per drop back, and touchdown-interception ratio.

When talking to ESPN’s morning radio show, “Keyshawn, JayWill, and Max,” Payton broke down the formula to fixing Wilson in the upcoming season.

“Two allies for quarterback play, a good defense and a good running game. It takes the pressure off.”

Payton continued explaining that on offense you have to keep the defense off balance.

“If we looked at their Seattle formula, they played good defense. The running game wasn’t always as good year to year, but they were committed to the running game with him and then you got all of the movement throws, you got all of the things he did.”

Last season, Denver finished 21st in rushing yards per game with 113.8. The Broncos also lost their breakout star running back Javonte Williams for the year during their Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This forced the Broncos to lean on Melvin Gordon, Latavius Murray, Marlon Mack, and Chase Edmonds for the remainder of the season.

In the final 12 games, Murray led the team in rushing with 703 yards and five touchdowns.

Adding a back like Jacobs would help the Broncos and Wilson in the running game while Williams recovers from a torn ACL.

Payton Needs a Receiving RB

While Payton called plays in New Orleans, he always was creative with his running backs.

Payton always looked for running backs that could catch passes out of the backfield with speed and could line up as a wide receiver.

In his 15 years running the offense for the Saints, Payton’s running backs averaged 64.7 receptions per year along with 515.3 yards receiving on the season.

There were eight seasons in New Orleans in which a Saints running back caught more than 70 passes in a single season and six years where a running back went for more than 80 receptions under Payton.

Last season, Murray led the Broncos running backs in receptions with just 26 and went for 124 yards receiving.

It’s clear that entering the offseason, Denver is going to need to find an elusive running back that he can pair with his leading power back in Williams if healthy.