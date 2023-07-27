Broncos HC Sean Payton Blames Nathaniel Hackett for Team’s 2022 Struggles

The 2022 season was one of the most embarrassing years seen from the Denver Broncos, arguably ever, and there’s plenty of blame to go around.

On July 27, Denver’s current head coach Sean Payton interviewed with USA Today’s Jarrett Bell and he explained why last season’s failures of the Broncos was all on former head coach Nathaniel Hackett and his staff.

“It doesn’t happen often where an NFL team or organization gets embarrassed,” Payton said. “And that happened here. Part of it was their own fault, relative to spending so much (expletive) time trying to win the offseason – the PR, the pomp and circumstance, marching people around and all this stuff.”

Payton has made it known this season that he’s running the show and nobody is going to get in his way.

“We’re not doing any of that. The Jets did that this year. You watch. ‘Hard Knocks,’ all of it. I can see it coming. Remember when (former Washington owner) Dan Snyder put that Dream Team together? I was at the Giants (in 2000). I was a young coach. I thought, ‘How are we going to compete with them? Deion’s (Sanders) there now.’ That team won eight games or whatever. So, listen…just put the work in.”

Denver’s QB iIs Not ‘Washed’

In 2022, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had a career lows in passing touchdowns (16) and completion percentage (60.5) and many people figured that Wilson was on the decline. A lot of the national media started questioning Wilson’s legacy and began the discussion if he’s even a future Hall of Famer anymore.

Payton on the other hand still thinks Wilson can play.

“There’s so much dirt around that. There’s 20 dirty hands, for what was allowed, tolerated in the fricking training rooms, the meeting rooms. The offense. I don’t know Hackett. A lot of people had dirt on their hands. It wasn’t just Russell. He didn’t just flip. He still has it. This B.S. that he hit a wall? Shoot, they couldn’t get a play in. They were 29th in the league in pre-snap penalties on both sides of the ball.”

“He’s still got gas in the tank,” Payton said, based off what Payton has seen in the offseason workouts.

Payton also addressed that Wilson’s personal quarterback coach, Jake Heaps, will not be allowed in the team facility like he was last season under the entire organization’s watch.

“That was the parents who allowed it. That’s not an incrimination on him, but an incrimination on the head coach, the GM, the president and everybody else who watched it all happen.”

It’s unheard of for a player to have his own personal quarterback coach in the team building when the team already has a quarterbacks coach and even an offensive coordinator that is focused on working with the gun-slinger on a daily basis.

Wilson never had Heaps in the team facility in Seattle and as a matter of fact, Wilson was given more benefits than Peyton Manning ever had in his four seasons with the Broncos.

“Now, a quarterback having an office and a place to watch film is normal. But all those things get magnified when you’re losing. And that other stuff, I’ve never heard of it. We’re not doing that,” Payton said.

“It’s not just Russell. It was a (poor) offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was.”

Hackett was fired after just 15 games.

Sean Payton Sees Denver as a Playoff Team

The Broncos have not appeared in a playoff game since the 2016 Super Bowl and are the only team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl and miss the playoffs for the next seven seasons.

Payton on the other hand has set expectations high for this team in just his first season.

“I’m going to be pissed off if this is not a playoff team,” Payton said.

“Winning, it’s the salve for the whole organization. Makes everyone feel better.”

In 2006, Payton took over as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints with a previous record of 3-13. In his first season as the man in charge, Payton’s Saints won 10 games and made it to the NFC Championship before losing to the Chicago Bears.

Last season, the Broncos own a 5-12 overall record.

“We’re going to learn how rewarding it is to play for each other, compete for each other, rather than for ourselves. And I expect us to think playoffs.”

“Everything I heard about last season, we’re doing the opposite,” Payton said.