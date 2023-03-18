Star Broncos Wideout ‘Could Use a Change of Scenery’, Per Analyst

Star Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy appears likely to stay in the Mile High City — with a report from 9NEWS’ Mike Klis indicating Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are likely to stay put due to a lack of interest in the trade packages the front office has received — but CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr suggested a change of scenery would be best for the former Alabama wideout despite a strong start to his career in Denver.

While lots of teams have called on Broncos WRs (Jeudy, Sutton) including some who have been aggressive, it doesn’t appear Denver is interested in moving them per source. (1/2) #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 17, 2023

Broncos WRs (2/2):

Jeudy emerged at end of season, and there’s hope Sutton will return to 2019 form. There is optimism throughout football side both will thrive under one of game’s best play callers. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 17, 2023

“While Jeudy could use a change of scenery, he did have a solid start to his career with the Broncos,” Kerr prefaced before recalling his 52 catches, 856 receiving yards, and three touchdowns as a rookie while battling a case of the drops.

Kerr acknowledged that Jeudy had his best season in 2022.

“After an injury limited him to just 10 games in 2021, Jeudy returned to have the best year of his young career last season. He averaged an impressive 14.5 yards per catch while setting career highs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions.”

Jerry Jeudy Asking Price and Suitors

Several teams that were in the playoff hunt in 2022, and the Browns, were reportedly in on Jeudy when the Broncos were fielding calls according to KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM’s Benjamin Allbright.

Source confirms multiple teams have called inquiring about WR Jerry Jeudy. Price tag remains high. Team asking for 1st or high 2nd + player. NE, Cle and Dal (who was interested at trade deadline last year) among others inquiring. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 16, 2023

Allbright revealed the price for Jeudy, assessing it as high and revealed the three teams in on the 23-year-old.

“(A) source confirms multiple teams have called inquiring about WR Jerry Jeudy,” Allbright said. “(The) price tag remains high. Team asking for (first-round pick) or high (second-round pick) plus a player. New England, Cleveland and Dallas (who was interested at trade deadline last year) are among others inquiring.”

Analyst Skeptical on if Broncos are Confident in Receivers

The Mile High Report’s Scotty Payne is skeptical about whether Denver’s receivers and the Broncos front office are actually confident that the best move going forward for everyone is to not make a trade — referencing the team’s interest in signing Allen Lazard in his point.

“The Broncos reportedly made an aggressive push to sign Allen Lazard (was confirmed by multiple sources),” Payne wrote. “That’s not a thing a team does when they are confident in their top three receivers. One was a first-round pick and two others who just signed extensions. So, their actions make me skeptical about these comments in Klis’s second tweet.”

Payne believes things could pivot before the draft, though.

“So, for now, at least, the Broncos appear to be moving forward with Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton,” he wrote. “Things could change if a team ups their offer as we move closer to the draft.”