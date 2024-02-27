Beat Writer Encouraged Broncos to ‘Steal’ Key Player from Division Rival

While the Denver Broncos quarterback situation gets the most headlines, addressing that concern is only one aspect of the winning equation. Instead, they must enhance their talent in other roster positions through free agency or the annual rookie draft.

On that note, the Broncos can make an upgrade in special teams, even if it is an often overlooked aspect in football. In particular, Lou Scataglia of Predominantly Orange wrote last February 24 that getting Tommy Townsend could boost their punting.

Townsend isn’t just any other player. Instead, he has been a thorn in the Broncos’ lofty aspirations as the Kansas City Chiefs punter since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2020. However, his roster spot is in danger because the Chiefs signed Matt Araiza.

Scataglia wrote, “It’s very likely that Araiza will be the Chiefs’ punter for the present and future, which would mean that their current punter for the last few seasons, Tommy Townsend, could find himself on a new team.”

The Chiefs do not have any contractual or financial obligations left for Townsend. The four-year veteran finished a one-year $2.627 million tender signed last offseason, per Spotrac.

Conversely, Araiza signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs. While the terms of his deal are unknown, reserve contracts often correspond to the league minimum based on their credited seasons. With Araiza under contract, he cannot negotiate with other teams anymore.

Signing Tommy Townsend will be an upgrade at punter for the Broncos

Formality is all the Chiefs need to make Matt Araiza their punter for the 2024 NFL season. They can make it official on March 13, the first day of the 2024 league calendar.

In that case, the Broncos can also sign Tommy Townsend to a reserve contract if they are interested. However, Denver’s current punter, Riley Dixon, is still under contract for next season. However, Spotrac reveals that releasing Dixon will only carry a $300,000 dead cap.

There’s merit in considering the former Florida standout, even if it takes a training camp competition with Dixon. Scataglia wrote about Townsend, “In 2022, he averaged over 50 yards per punt and 47.4 yards per punt over his four-year career. He averages 42.8 net yards per punt and has a career-long 76 yards. A whopping 40.8% of his punts have been downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.”

Townsend’s 2022 performance earned him a Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections. His numbers last season were not as good as his All-Pro year, but he still averaged a solid 47.1 yards per punt and had a career-high 2,473 net yards.

In comparison, Scataglia shared about Dixon, “Dixon has averaged 45.8 yards per punt over his career and 40.8 net yards per punt. He’s got a career-long of 71 yards and has just 33.5% of his punts downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.”

The slightest punt-yard discrepancy can help the Broncos pin their foes deeper into their territory. The 4.2-yard difference in their career averages is crucial, especially in a division featuring Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Townsend can make it more challenging for opponents to reach field goal range as the numbers dictate. The 4-yard difference can be an extra down the other team must cover.

Other free-agent punters the Broncos could target

There’s no shortage of free-agent punters the Broncos could try. Aside from Townsend, Spotrac lists Rigoberto Sanchez, Corey Bojorquez, and Jake Bailey as some players whose contracts expire once the 2024 NFL calendar starts. Cameron Johnson, Jake Bailey, Thomas Morstead, and Pressley Harvin III also seek their subsequent contracts.

Meanwhile, Michael Dickson has the most lucrative contract among NFL punters at four years, $14.7 million. Jack Fox has the highest cap hit ($3,975,000), while A.J. Cole has the highest base salary for 2024 at $3,017,000.