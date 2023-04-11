Super Bowl LVII Hero a ‘Logical Fit’ on Denver Broncos: Analyst

Jerick McKinnon would be a “logical fit” on the Broncos according to Predominantly Orange’s Lou Scataglia — who believes Denver should take a flier on the disheartened former Chiefs running back. McKinnon took to Twitter on April 7 to voice his frustrations at his ongoing free agency status.

The disrespect is crazy — Jerick Mckinnon (@JetMckinnon1) April 7, 2023

“(McKinnon’s) accumulated 2,590 rushing yards and 1,856 receiving yards over his career,” Scataglia said. “He’s not a particularly great runner, but his pass-catching ability, veteran leadership, and ability to continue to fill a need for the Broncos make him a logical fit. Plus, signing him so the Chiefs can’t bring him back is another great reason to put him in the orange and blue. I think George Paton needs to get in the habit of taking more chances on free agents.”

Scataglia called out Denver general manager George Paton and pleaded for the Broncos executive to break the pattern of not taking more low-risk/high-reward chances in free agency.

“It never seems like Paton has had the willingness to make low-risk/high-reward signings, and McKinnon fits that bill,” Scataglia said. “He’s 31 and would likely come very cheap, so there’s the low risk. If he can be as effective as a receiver as he was with the Chiefs in 2022, then there’s a high reward.”

Jerick McKinnon Made ‘Game-Saving’ Play in Super Bowl LVII

McKinnon was called a Super Bowl LVII hero by FanSided’s Morgan Jayne, who claimed McKinnon made a “game-saving” play in the closing moments to clinch the second Super Bowl in four years for Kansas City.

“In Super Bowl LVII, running back Jerick McKinnon made the game-saving play for the Kansas City Chiefs,” Jayne wrote. “The Chiefs were at the Philadelphia Eagles’ 11-yard line with 1:54 remaining in the 35-35 game. McKinnon was handed the ball, and despite the Eagles trying to let him score, he made an intelligent heads-up play and gave himself up by sliding down in bounds at the 2-yard line. This allowed the Chiefs to run the clock almost down.”

Jayne doesn’t see a logical reason why McKinnon hasn’t been signed yet in 2023 free agency.

“You would think after his game-saving play and impressive season, he would have been re-signed by now,” Jayne wrote. “McKinnon’s receiving stats should be enough for the Chiefs to re-sign him, especially since Smith-Schuster is now with the New England Patriots, and McKinnon can help fill his absence.”

Patrick Mahomes on Jerick McKinnon After Super Bowl LVII

McKinnon’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, gave the Georgia Southern product his due while speaking to a press scrum following Super Bowl LVII on February 12.

“Who knows? I mean, all year long he proved how smart he is on that football field, he’s like another quarterback back there,” Mahomes said. “He made it a little closer than I wanted him to. We talked about it in the huddle before the play. But we needed it because I had to take losing so many yards when I was taking those knees (on the next two plays). So it was a smart decision on him, and in that big of a moment you want to run in and score the touchdown.”

Mahomes’ Chiefs spent over $109 million in 2023 free agency, but McKinnon wasn’t apart of that shopping spree.