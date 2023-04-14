Syracuse Star Linked to Denver Broncos to Fill Critical Need

Star Syracuse running back Sean Tucker could fill a critical need for the Denver Broncos in order to topple the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, according to Predominantly Orange’s Sayre Bedinger.

“If the Broncos want to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, they are going to need to upgrade their depth at running back,” Bedinger wrote in an April 12 story. “Melvin Gordon is gone. Mike Boone is gone. Latavius Murray is gone. There are plenty of players in the 2023 NFL draft class that could help, and a number the Broncos are hosting for visits, like Syracuse’s Sean Tucker, who had an unreal workout at his pro day, with a 41.5-inch vertical and 4.33 in the 40-yard dash at 5-foot-9, 207 pounds.”

An undisclosed “medical issue” kept Tucker out of Syracuse’s March 20 pro day after previously keeping him out of the combine weeks earlier. NFL Mocks’ Hunter Haas described the Orange running back as “a home-run hitter” who could score from anywhere on the field.

“The best word to describe Sean Tucker is ‘electric,'” Haas wrote. “With the ball in hand, the defense looks like it is moving in slow-motion compared to Tucker. He is a home run hitter capable of taking any snap for a touchdown. Some people just move differently, and Tucker is one of them.”

Javonte Williams’ Broncos Status ‘Up in the Air’

Bedinger classified injured Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams’ status as “up in the air” ahead of the 2023 season.

“Javonte Williams’ status is very much up in the air at this point,” Bedinger wrote. “He’s recovering from a serious injury early last season and to expect him to be ready for the start of the 2023 regular season would be presumptuous at best.”

In fact, the Broncos ought to operate as though Williams won’t be available — potentially not at any point during the 2023 season — according to Bedinger.

“The Broncos sort of need to approach the running back position as though Williams will not be available, maybe at all in the 2023 season,” Bedinger wrote. “We hope that’s not the case, but with his style of play and how important he is to the offense, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him put on ice to start the year.”

Broncos Running Back Room Currently Lacking Depth

Bedinger isn’t confident in the Broncos’ running back room as is — imploring Denver to do whatever it can to avoid rolling into the 2023 season with Samaje Perine as the presumed starting RB.

“After signing veteran Samaje Perine in NFL Free Agency, the Denver Broncos still have a need for additional help at the running back position,” Bedinger wrote. “There are players on the roster, of course — Tyler Badie, Damarea Crockett, Tyreik McAllister, Tony Jones Jr. — but none of those players inspires much confidence if the Broncos have to roll into the 2023 regular season with Perine as the RB1.”

Tucker is currently projected by NFL Draft Buzz to be a third-round draft pick (No. 97 overall ranking). With the No. 67 and No. 68 picks in the draft, the Broncos figure to have the chance to select the Syracuse running back while he’s available. Denver must hope for Tucker, or any other draft running back, to add depth to a room that desperately needs it.