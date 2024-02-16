Former NFL QB Says Russell Wilson Could Be out of the League Next Season

It’s no secret that the Denver Broncos will likely part ways with quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason and most of the QB’s rumored destinations aren’t that surprising either. What would be a shock is if ESPN analyst and former NFL QB Tim Hasselbeck is right and Wilson is out of the league entirely in 2024.

“Listen, I think there is a chance Russell Wilson is out of football [next season]. I’m not sure there’s definitely a landing spot for him,” Hasselbeck told the crew on ESPN’s “Get Up!” morning show. “He’s older. I think it’s fair to say that his game has diminished. I think, in terms of the leadership component that you typically want from a veteran quarterback that comes in, I think it’s fair to have questions about that. So, he’s made a lot of money, he’s due a lot of money, so I don’t know that there’s definitely a spot for him that he would take.”

This is a strong take about a quarterback who the Broncos traded the Seattle Seahawks five picks (including two first-rounders) and three players for just two offseasons ago, but it goes to show just how far the 2010 Super Bowl winner has fallen during his time in Denver.

Why the Broncos Quarterback Could End up out of the NFL in 2024

Let’s say the Broncos release Russell Wilson this offseason, and any team can sign him for next-to-nothing on the free-agent market. How could he possibly end up out of the NFL under those conditions?

Well, as Tim Hasselbeck noted, Wilson has earned an incredible amount of money in his career — $266,362,520 to date, according to Spotrac — and the Broncos will still have to pay him $39 million in cash if the team releases him, according to Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti.

With this type of bank account, it seems unlikely that Wilson will take a job as a backup for another NFL quarterback.

If that’s true, it means he must at least get a chance to compete for a starting job to stay in the league, and there are only so many options for teams that would take Wilson.

Possible Russell Wilson Destinations

A quick look at the league’s quarterback situations, it seems as though there are three types of teams that need a quarterback in 2024, and Russell Wilson may not be a fit for any of them.

The Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, and Washington Commanders are all rebuilding and need a QB, but with the first three picks in April’s 2024 NFL Draft, it’s possible all three franchises take a college passing prospect.

With the media circus that often surrounds Wilson and the lack of leadership traits Hasselbeck mentioned, it’s unlikely these teams would sign him to help develop of top pick.

Next, there are the teams with bad quarterback situations but decent rosters. These are the most likely spots for Wilson to land. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons all fit this bill, so the question becomes where would Wilson fit best?

If these six teams pass, it gets pretty dicey from there. Still, there are a few teams that could make a move on Russ if things go awry this offseason. Maybe the New York Giants decide to jettison Daniel Jones or Kirk Cousins signs with a team other than the Minnesota Vikings. Maybe the Tennesse Titans aren’t sold on Will Levis or the New Orleans Saints find a way to lose Derek Carr without going to salary cap jail.

If any of these things happen, maybe the teams turn to Russell Wilson.