Broncos Suffer Brutal Blow With Their $34 Million Starter

During training camp, the Denver Broncos have been trying to figure out a way to improve the worst offense in the NFL last year. The best way to put together a great offense is to have multiple weapons available for quarterback, Russell Wilson.

On July 31, that wasn’t the case as it sounds like the Broncos have lost one of their most reliable wide receivers.

During 7 on 7 drills, wide receiver Tim Patrick was attempting to run a route, but slipped and went down screaming.

You can hear Tim Patrick scream as he goes down. Almost a year to the day that he tore his ACL .. 363 days actually (ACL was August 2, 2022) 💔pic.twitter.com/9xwaemNTnL — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) July 31, 2023

Patrick was eventually helped off the field and onto a cart that took him back to the locker room for further testing.

After practice, head coach Sean Payton said that the team believed it that it was an Achilles injury.

Sean Payton on Tim Patrick’s injury. Likely Achilles pic.twitter.com/b7w0SKfEYK — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 31, 2023

According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, the MRI revealed that Patrick did suffer a complete tear of his Achilles and that he will be out for the rest of the 2023 NFL season.

“It’s a tough break for us as a team obviously when you see something like that. He’s such a great player and great leader. When you see him go down like that it sucks,” Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain ll said.

Patrick Just Returned From a Torn ACL

On August 2, 2022, Patrick suffered a torn ACL during last year’s training camp that forced him to miss the entire 2022 NFL season.

The injury happened during team drills when Wilson completed a deep ball to Patrick and after the catch, Patrick made a juke move to beat the final defender and then went down dropping the ball immediately and held on to his right knee in pain. It was a noncontact injury and the entire team surrounded their teammate.

During offseason workouts, Patrick had talked with the local media and explained that he had something to prove this season and wanted to be comeback player of the year.

“I’ve always got something to prove,” Patrick said. “I think my whole mindset is just being a better version of myself. I see some of the stuff you guys say and handicap you your first year, and then second year is the best year. I throw all that out the window. My best year’s going to be right after.”

Unfortunately, Patrick will have to hope for a rebound and look to be comeback player of the year during the 2024 NFL season.

Tim Patrick Had Been the Most Reliable WR for Denver

If a Broncos quarterback needed a wide receiver to make a play, they made sure to Patrick.

After being undrafted, Patrick signed on to Denver’s practice squad as a rookie in 2017 but didn’t play that season.

In 2020, Patrick started in 15 games and had his breakout season. Catching 51 passes for 742 yards, Patrick found the end zone six times.

The following season, Patrick added another 734 yards on 53 catches and 5 touchdowns.

Over the last two seasons in which Patrick has played, he leads the Broncos in receiving yards and touchdowns in 31 games.

In 2021, Patrick signed a three-year contract extension with the Broncos worth $34.5 million with $18.5 million of it guaranteed.

Since signing that extension, Patrick has appeared in just six games and has recorded just 16 receptions with one going for a touchdown.