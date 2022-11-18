Broncos ‘Bright Spot’ Coach Could Receive Interest in 2023: Insider

Around this time every year, lists become to come out of potential head coaching candidates. This year, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has made the list of NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.

As the Broncos prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the 41-year-old was asked by the local media if he wants to become a head coach someday.

“Most coaches that come into the profession aspire to achieve that.” Evero continued, “It’s definitely very flattering and a great honor, but at the end of the day I’m not worried about that. My feet are on the ground. I’m worried about trying to beat the Raiders. All the success we’ve had is by no means is just on me. We’ve got a lot of great players, great coaches, great assistant coaches. It’s a team effort. I’ve said from Day 1, this is not my defense. This is our defense. We’re doing this together.”

Listed as a candidate for the upcoming coaching cycle, Pelissero wrote, “This is still just Evero’s first year as an NFL coordinator, but he doesn’t get rattled and has shown a knack for adjusting on game day.”

As a first-time defensive coordinator in the NFL, Evero is the leader of the No.1 ranked scoring defense in league allowing just 16.6 points per game. Denver’s defense also ranks first in passing yards and touchdowns allowed.

Coaching in all three phases of the game – offense, defense, and special teams – Evero has learned a unique blend of different coaching techniques and perspectives during his 15 years in the NFL.

History of Evero

Born in Colchester, London, Evero grew up in Rancho Cucamonga, California where he eventually played safety at UC-Davis. Evero went undrafted, but signed with the Raiders in 2004. After just a few months, Evero was released and began his coaching career the following year.

In 2007, Evero found his way back into the NFL as a defensive quality control coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After three years, Evero went back to the college scene and worked at the University of Redlands as the special teams coordinator and safeties coach.

From 2011-2015, Evero would make the jump back to the NFL where he was an assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers. Evero would work under head coach Jim Harbaugh and Jim Tomsula. While working in San Francisco, Evero was able to learn from legendary defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as well as Eric Mangini as a defensive assistant.

The following season, 2016, Evero landed a job with the Green Bay Packers as the defensive quality control coach and worked under head coach Mike McCarthy along with defensive coordinator Dom Capers.

One year later, Evero caught a big break by becoming the safeties coach for the Los Angeles Rams under head coach Sean McVay. After four years in that role, Evero was promoted to the team’s secondary coach and passing game coordinator.

Helping the Rams own one of the best defenses in football year in and year out, Evero and his Rams would go on and win the 2022 Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals.

After being on top of the world as a champion, Evero was then brought in by Denver’s head coach Nathaniel Hackett to be the Broncos’ defensive coordinator.

Hackett Doesn’t Want Evero to Leave

Being a friend and college roommate of Hackett’s, the Denver head coach expressed to the media that he doesn’t want to see his long-time friend leave his coaching staff.

“I’ve known him over half my life. He’s a dear friend, somebody that I’ve believed in since we met each other. I brought him here because of how great of a person he is and then as a coach, just watching him over the years develop and become the man that he is. He’s done an incredible job here. It’s a credit to him and his entire staff and he deserves all that. The entire defense has been playing at a high level. I definitely don’t want to lose him though.”

Hackett continued to praise his long-time friend on how he excels behind the scenes managing the top-ranked defense in the NFL, “His work ethic, the way he works with his staff. His organization, everything. This has been his first year [as a coordinator]. So, to see him excel at this level is fantastic to see.”

With many speculating that Hackett could be fired during the season if the Broncos can’t improve with their offensive struggles, Evero is a name to keep an eye on to become the interim head coach to close out the season.

Evero’s elite defense will host Josh McDaniels’ 28th-ranked Raiders offense on Sunday afternoon.