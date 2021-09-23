Update on Bradley Chubb’s Surgery & Return Time

The Denver Broncos’ feared defense got a little weaker after the 23-13 win at Jacksonville in Week 2. Pat Surtain II got his first career interception while Kareem Jackson notched his 20th but its front lost a big weapon in Bradley Chubb.

The fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft played just 19 snaps, via lineups.com, before re-aggravating an ankle injury just before half.

Broncos DE Bradley Chubb (ankle) will undergo surgery Having re-injured his ankle on Sunday against the Jaguars, Chubb will undergo an arthroscopic procedure Wednesday on his ankle and hopes to return this season, he announced through the team on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/MwfwHjN114 — Hammer Wager Official (@hammerwagers2) September 22, 2021

Three days removed from game day, Chubb went under the knife in what was “a roaring success” according to head coach Vic Fangio, via Broncos.com.

During his press conference, Fangio admitted on September 22, “the best scenario that they all could hope for was what they found.”

With his usual coyness, Fangio said Chubb would “be back at some point.” When pressed he gave a little more, “I think in the six-week range would be the earliest—the 6-8 [week mark].”

According to Fangio’s timeframe Chubb will miss the following games:

vs. New York Jets

vs. Baltimore Ravens

@ Pittsburgh Steelers

vs. Las Vegas Raiders

@ Cleveland Browns

vs. Washington Football Team

The earliest return game at this juncture would be the Broncos’ Week 9 trip to Dallas on November 7. Failing that, Denver hosts Philadelphia the following week. Interestingly, the Broncos have a bye during Week 11 before hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on November 28, it’s hoped by that point Chubb has returned to rushing quarterbacks.

Despite the blow Chubb’s absence will have, he and the Broncos elected for an arthroscopic procedure so can return to his Pro Bowl form before a playoff run. Speaking to the team’s official site after the decision, Chubb revealed why the surgery path was taken.

“I really couldn’t go out there and do everything I wanted to do,” Chubb said on September 21, via Broncos.com. “I did everything I could to manage it and to try to come back and play… I tried to do everything to get back on the field, and unfortunately, all those things weren’t working in my favor. The thing [to do] is now just to go in, clean it up and be right back.”

Chubb revealed he felt a “stab-type pain” any moment he engaged in pass rush. After his ankle reached tipping point, Chubb’s emotions spilled over on the sideline.

“I was frustrated on the sideline, throwing my hands down, throwing my helmet down, just because I know that this team is a special team,” he said. “We’re 2-0 … and I know these guys are doing everything they can to keep that win streak going. I just wish I could be a part of it.”

Unless anything drastic changes, Chubb will play a major role in the Broncos’ pursuit of a fourth Lombardi Trophy.

“I know I’m going to be back on the back end of it and making that playoff push. I’m excited about that,” he said.

Chubb’s running-mate Miller has often said this iteration of the Broncos is completely different to those previous and No. 55 is now echoing his sentiments.

“These past couple years haven’t been going our way in the win column, and I feel like we’re starting to change that,” Chubb said. “We’re starting to get over that hump, and not being able to be there is going to be very frustrating. Knowing I can come help this team make that push for the playoffs or help us get those playoff wins, it’s going to be fun. I know those guys are locked in to do everything to make that playoff run and I’m going to be right there with them.”

He may not be there physically for a little while but Chubb’s presence and positivity should will the Broncos one step closer to greatness.