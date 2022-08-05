Update On Demaryius Thomas’ Death

More news have surfaced about the death of former Denver Broncos wide receiver and Super Bowl 50 champion Demaryius Thomas.

Thomas was found dead in the shower of his home back on December 9th, 2021. The former wide receiver was just 33 years-old.

According to Kevin Vaughan of 9News in Denver, Thomas died of complications of a seizure disorder.

NEW: Former @Broncos TE Demaryius Thomas died of "complications of a seizure disorder," per autopsy report made public just now. Medical Examiner cannot conclude if it's "a result of natural causes or a sequela of head impacts" from football career. #9NEWS @9WantsToKnow — Kevin Vaughan (@writerkev) August 5, 2022

Back in July of 2022, doctors at Boston University announced that Thomas was diagnosed with Stage 2 C.T.E, but his life and death were also complicated by seizures caused by a car crash in 2019.

Vaughan is also reporting that the medical examiner also had traces of nicotine and marijuana in his system. No other drugs were found in Thomas’ system.

Greatness of Thomas

After battling injuries during his rookie season in 2010, Thomas made a name for himself and created one of the biggest moments in Broncos history.

On January 8th 2012, Denver was hosting the 12-4 Pittsburgh Steelers. The Broncos began the game as 7.5-point underdogs. Instead, Tim Tebow would have the best game of his career throwing for 316 yards and two touchdowns. The most famous play came from none other than #88.

On the first play of overtime, Tebow faked the hand off to running back Willis McGahee and threw a strike right over the middle to Thomas on a crossing route. From there, not a single Steelers defender was able to catch Thomas as he ran through the endzone into the tunnel with his teammates running after him.

The last OT Wild Card game was 2011 Broncos-Steelers. Tim Tebow hit Demaryius Thomas for an 80-yd TD to win on the first play 😳 (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/tTN0wR32g2 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 5, 2020

From that moment on, Thomas would complete an even better career with Peyton Manning throwing him the ball for the next four years.

From 2012-2015, Thomas would average 1,446 yards receiving and 10.25 touchdowns with Manning throwing him the ball and a sprinkle of Brock Osweiler in 2015.

Thomas would go for another 1,000 yards in 2016 with former 7th-round pick Trevor Siemian and rookie quarterback Paxton Lynch throwing him the ball.

With Rod Smith leading the Broncos in receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns, Thomas ranks second in all of those categories except receptions. Thomas trailed Smith by just 2,334 yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2018, Thomas was then traded to the Houston Texans for a 4th and 7th-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Once the season was over, Thomas was released by the Texans and signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots before being traded to the New York Jets during the first month of the season.

While in New York, Thomas would play in just 11 games and caught just one touchdown while going for just 433 yards.

On June 28th 2021, Thomas would sign a one-day contract with the Broncos and announce his retirement. “I finally came to a decision to hang it up.” Thomas would add, “I’m going to retire and I’m going to retire a Denver Bronco. I’m done and I did well.

Thomas would finish with two Super Bowl appearances with one being a victory over the Carolina Panthers. Along with his four Pro Bowls, the former Georgia Teach Yellow Jacket made the All-Pro team twice in 2013 and 2014.

Manning Honors Thomas

Back in April, Manning and his wife Ashley’s Peyback Foundation created a yearly scholarship for students at Georgia Tech.

The scholarship will reward incoming freshman from Laurens County, Georgia, where Thomas was born, or even surrounding communities who demonstrate financial need and an academic achievement. The scholarships will be given out each year and the students will receive the scholarships until they graduate as a Yellow Jacket.

Georgia Tech also announced that Aug 8 (8/8) will be known as Demaryius Thomas Day every year moving forward.