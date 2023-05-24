Broncos Bring Back Veteran OT for Third-Straight Season

The Denver Broncos are re-signing one of its most reliable offensive tackles.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted on May 23 that the team inked a one-year deal with Cam Fleming. The contract, per Pelissero, is worth up to $4 million.

Denver finalized Fleming’s deal, making it official just one day later.

Fleming, a 2014 fourth-round pick out of Stanford, was drafted by the New England Patriots. In nine NFL seasons, he’s appeared in 111 games and made 61 starts.

He won Super Bowls with the Patriots in 2015 and 2017 before joining the Dallas Cowboys (2018-2019), New York Giants (2020) and Broncos (2021-present).

Fleming’s new deal marks the third consecutive one-year contract he’s signed with the Broncos.

For the past two years in Denver, Fleming has been in a swing tackle role. That was especially evident in 2022.

Billy Turner, the team’s expected starting right tackle in 2022, was inactive until Week 5 while recovering from knee surgery. Fleming took his place as the team’s primary backup option.

But even after Turner made his first start against the New York Jets on Oct. 23, Fleming still earned plenty of minutes.

That’s because starting left tackle Garrett Bolles broke his lower right leg on October 6 during an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. As a result, Fleming continued to fill in on both sides of the offensive line for the remainder of the season.

Fleming ended up starting a total of 15 games last year. He allowed seven sacks and had six penalties, but still earned a 72.6 overall grade by Pro Football Focus.

Now, with the 2023 season looming over the horizon, question marks continue to surround the status of Bolles. 9News’ Mike Klis said Fleming should be “at least” a swing tackle this year, if not a starter – depending on Bolles’ health.

Denver’s OL Expectations Entering 2023

If Bolles enters Week 1 at 100%, Fleming is expected to begin the year in a backup role.

Bolles and new off-season signing Mike McGlinchey are projected to be the team’s starting tackles. Denver added McGlinchey as a free agent on a five-year, $87.5 million deal.

The Broncos also added free agent guard Ben Powers on March 16, bolstering an offensive line that gave up the most sacks in the NFL last season (63).

Given the departure of guard/center Graham Glasgow as well as starting guard Dalton Risner more than likely leaving, bringing Fleming back among the Broncos’ new additions makes sense.

Mile High Huddle’s Zack Kelberman tweeted on May 23 that the Broncos’ projected starters on the offensive line consist of Bolles, Powers, center Lloyd Cushenberry, guard Quinn Meinerz and McGlinchey. Fleming, Kyle Fuller and recent seventh-round pick Alex Forsyth are listed as rotational backups, per Kelberman.

What Other Moves Have the Broncos Made?

In order to secure Fleming on the roster, the Broncos had to make a corresponding move.

As a result, they waived offensive tackle Hunter Thedford with an injury settlement on May 24, according to ProFootballTalk’s Charean Williams.

Thedford, who also had stints with the Detroit Lions and Patriots, signed a futures contract with Denver in January but did not play in any games.

The Broncos also made sure to address another need – this time, on defense.

Denver signed veteran defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster on May 23. Klis tweeted that Lancaster was on the Las Vegas Raiders last off-season, but did not play in 2022.

He did, however, make 21 starts for the Green Bay Packers from 2018-2021, notching 110 tackles (six for a loss), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Signing Lancaster gives the Broncos experience in the trenches. More importantly, it gives the team interior depth, especially since DeShawn Williams and Dre’Mont Jones signed elsewhere in free agency.