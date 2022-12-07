Former Broncos LB Will Miss Rest of Season for SB Contender

The Buffalo Bills received some heartbreaking news on December 7 after news broke that linebacker Von Miller will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

The former Denver Bronco suffered the knee injury on Thanksgiving when the Bills faced off against the Detroit Lions. The Bills placed Miller on injured reserve on December 1 with the hope that he would be back before the season was over.

According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, Miller underwent exploratory surgery on Tuesday and an ACL injury was found in his right knee.

“Unfortunate situation, for Von, obviously, and our team. Care for him, obviously, like we would any player,” Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said. “We know how much this means to him in terms of playing and being with the team, so we look forward to getting him back, obviously off the field for the rest of the season and his leadership, and we’re certainly thinking about him as he recovers here.”

Miller signed a six-year $120 million deal with the Bills in the offseason.

Von Sends Personal Message

After the news broke, Miller went ahead and posted a video from his hospital room showing that he’s doing great.

Don’t Blink!!.. I’ll be back! Better than ever! #BillsMafia I love you guys! Thank u pic.twitter.com/BigU2dmxoH — Von Miller (@VonMiller) December 7, 2022

“Bills mafia what’s good. I’m good. I’ll be right back, man. Mentally, I couldn’t be in a better spot, man. And I think that is the majority of it, man. Don’t feel sorry for me. Don’t say, ‘I hate it for you,’ none of that stuff, because I am good.” Miller said in the video, “I’m excited for the opportunity to show my teammates how tough I am. How hard I work. How important that this means to me, man. I love you guys and I appreciate you guys. All love and respect. Don’t blink baby.”

So far this season, the two-time Super Bowl champion totaled up eight sacks in 11 games which ranked 16th in the NFL. Miller also had a combined 21 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, and 38 pressures.

Pro Football Focus has given Miller an 85.8 grade this season.

Von has Suffered a Torn ACL Before and Overcame it

Back in 2013, Miller was suspended for six games during the regular season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

After returning from suspension, Miller would appear in nine games for the Broncos sacking the quarterback just five times, but then things got ugly.

As Peyton Manning was breaking records having the greatest season from a quarterback in NFL history, Miller would suffer a torn ACL in Week 16 against the Houston Texans. The injury would force Miller to miss the rest of the regular season and playoffs. Denver would go on and appear in the 2014 Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks.

Denver would lose big-time in that Super Bowl to Seattle. Without Miller, the Broncos defense would struggle by giving up 43 points.

Just two seasons later, Miller was back at full strength and helped lead one of the greatest defenses in NFL history to another Super Bowl.

Against the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl of 2016, Miller would sack the league MVP, Cam Newton, 2.5 times forcing two fumbles that each lead to touchdowns for the Broncos. Miller would win Super Bowl MVP and bring home a third Lombardi Trophy to the city of Denver.

In 2021, the Broncos were facing a rebuild and they knew that they had to trade their star linebacker away, so they sent him to a team that was ready to win a ring, the Los Angeles Rams.

Finishing the year strong with the Rams with five sacks, Miller would help lead Los Angeles to the Super Bowl in their home stadium where they would raise their second world championship banner.

Unfortunately, this season Miller won’t be able to be on the field to help his Bills teammates compete for a Super Bowl title, but his presence will be felt no doubt.