Broncos Predicted to Reunite With Former LB Von Miller in the 2024 Offseason

In November 2021, the Denver Broncos traded future Hall of Fame linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. The blockbuster trade marked the end of an era for the Broncos’ all-time sack leader.

If Denver had a chance to reunite with the 2016 Super Bowl MVP, would it? Henry Chisholm of DNVR Sports predicted the Broncos will sign Miller to a minimum contract if the Buffalo Bills release him in the 2024 offseason.

“Miller will take a veteran minimum contract regardless of where he signs,” Chisholm outlined in his article published January 1. “Long story short, his current contract has off-set language that means whatever his new team pays him will be deducted from what the Bills owe him. He’ll come away with the same amount of cash regardless of whether he signs a $5 million deal or a veteran minimum deal, so he’ll help his team by taking a minimum deal.”

After the Rams failed to re-sign Miller, he signed a six-year $120 million deal with the Bills in March 2022. He has been unable to live up to his lofty contract, starting just 11 of his 22 appearances in Buffalo.

Chisholm desires a veteran presence for young edge rushers Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto and Baron Browning. The writer believes Miller “fits [Denver’s] unique needs perfectly.”

“Imagine what Miller, the founder of the Von Miller Pass Rush Academy, could teach the trio. His mind alone is worth a minimum salary. The morale boost for the fanbase alone is worth the minimum, especially in an offseason in which the Broncos won’t make splash signings,” Chisholm wrote.

Von Miller Has Taken Accountability for His Poor Play in 2023

Less than two years into his six-year contract with Buffalo, the writing might soon be on the wall for Miller.

The veteran linebacker was inactive for the Bills’ Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots. Despite being a healthy scratch, Miller held himself accountable for his troubling on-the-field production this season.

“I’m my biggest critic and from my standpoint, I wasn’t playing up to the standard,” Miller told Ryan O’Halloran of The Buffalo News on January 4. “The recovery wasn’t coming along and that was the right decision to sit me down and rest me up.”

Miller missed the first four games as he recovered from a right ACL tear suffered in December 2022. Through 11 games, Miller has recorded three tackles, no sacks, 11 pressures and three quarterback hits.

His status heading into Week 18 remains unclear. The Bills will need all hands on deck in swiping the AFC East championship from the Miami Dolphins.

Does Reuniting With Von Miller Make Sense for Denver?

Despite Miller having been on a roller coaster since being traded by the Broncos, he does make some sense for Denver.

The All-Pro defender guiding Cooper, Browning and Bonitto will significantly boost the pass rush. That young trio has combined for 19 of the Broncos’ 39 sacks this season, per Pro Football Reference.

Slotting a veteran alongside them should only further their development as their NFL careers progress.

Chisholm’s January 1 article expressed optimism that Miller should still be effective in certain defensive situations if the Broncos felt comfortable utilizing him.

“Maybe he looks more like 2022 Von Miller than 2023 Von Miller and provides a solid option on third downs if the youngsters don’t pop,” Chisholm wrote.

With the resolution of the Russell Wilson saga nowhere in sight, a reunion with a fan-favorite could provide much-needed positivity for the Broncos organization heading into 2024.