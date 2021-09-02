Would Broncos Enter Deshaun Watson Derby?

Judging by a recent post on Heavy’s Broncos page, Broncos Country wasn’t too keen on the idea of adding recently-released quarterback Cam Newton to the mix.

But what about Deshaun Watson?

Yes, the topic is quite dicey, considering Watson is still dealing with unresolved legal issues that include 22 civil lawsuits, 10 criminal complaints, and investigations within the FBI and NFL league offices. Such trade inquiries will be made with trepidation, not just because of the aforementioned legal troubles, which could affect his availability for 2021 and beyond, but also due to the reported asking price for acquiring Watson.

Cost Too High?

Despite the uncertainty of his availability, as of the August 31 NFL roster cutdown deadline, multiple reports still had the Houston Texans asking for a huge haul. The Texans are reportedly hoping to get three first-round picks and two second-round picks in exchange for Watson. That’s a high price for a guy who could still get suspended or placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, even if every charge is dropped. Mike Florio, of Pro Football Talk, suggests a compromise for any team that wishes to procure Watson’s services. He suggests the Texans and its trade partner work out some sort of conditional-picks trade, meaning compensation to Houston would be tied to the amount of games in which Watson actually plays. The more he plays, the higher the draft picks. That’s a seemingly fair trade-off for both the Texans, who seem ready to eschew Watson and his baggage, and the quarterback-needy squad seeking his services.

Money and public relations also weigh on any deal involving Watson. This season will cost the Texans $10.54 million to keep the quarterback on the roster, even if he’s simply asked to stay away from the team and collect checks. The cap hit for 2021 is $15.94 million. The public relations conundrum is just as dicey, but there’s precedence in troubled star quarterbacks and franchises weathering storms together — Ben Roethlisberger (allegations of off-field sexual misconduct) of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Michael Vick (served two years in prison for orchestrating a dogfighting ring) of the Atlanta Falcons immediately come to mind.

The teams most commonly linked to Watson have been the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, and the Broncos. Watson would be an immediate upgrade to any of those teams — and an upgrade for most franchises, save for a handful. But is the asking price, legal uncertainties, and possible fan backlash worth it?

Broncos a Legit Suitor?

Broncos CEO Joe Ellis stated back in late July 2021 that Denver was happy going forward with the quarterbacks already on the roster, journeyman and eventual starter Teddy Bridgewater and inconsistent backup Drew Lock. Per league rules, Ellis couldn’t even mention Watson by name, careful to not accrue a league fine. He’d only pump up his two aforementioned question marks, adding any trade discussions “really isn’t a consideration on the table right now.” But fast forward to an August 28 report by Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, who tweeted that while the Dolphins are the front runners and have shown the most interest, Denver has also expressed “some element of trade consideration.”

Sources said the #Panthers, #Broncos and #Eagles were also in some element of trade consideration, but Watson’s contractual right to approve the trade destination – which was signed off on by Houston ownership in his last extension – has weighed heavily in trade opportunities. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 28, 2021

The kicker, as Robinson also pointed out, is any team trading for Watson would seek protection of said lost picks should he don federal garb instead of an NFL-issued uniform.

Sources said teams have angled for pick protections in any trade, to mitigate a potential #NFL suspension or criminal prosecution tied to ongoing investigations by the FBI, Harris County prosecutor and Houston PD, into sexual assault allegations from multiple women. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 28, 2021

The ball is ultimately in the court of first-year general manager Nick Caserio — and the legal system, of course. But questions remain. Does Cesario actually believe Watson’s claim that he’ll never play for the Texans again; would the Texans actually jettison a super-talented player who is only 25 years old with five years remaining on his contract; can an aggressive general manager like Denver’s George Paton swoop in and nab Watson on the relative cheap; or will Watson simply be kept away while being a part of the 53-man roster, taking up a roster space over someone who could actually help the Texans?

However it all unfolds, and should there be resolution and Watson is cleared, the Broncos should definitely enter the sweepstakes.