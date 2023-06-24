Broncos WR Coach Reveals ‘Glue’ Duo in Team’s Receiving Room

The Denver Broncos are entering 2023 with more wide receiver depth than they had in 2022. That starts with the return of wide receiver Tim Patrick, who missed all of last season due to a torn ACL he suffered last August.

Patrick and fellow receiver Courtland Sutton were recognized by new Broncos wide receivers coach Keary Colbert during a June 15 mandatory minicamp press conference. Colbert said the wide receiver duo should have a significant impact on opposing defenses in 2023.

“Both of those guys are kind of like the glue in the room,” Colbert said to the media. “They provide size and and just toughness on the outside and they move around they move well for big guys.”

Sutton also dealt with a hamstring injury that kept him out two games last season. He did, however, put up 64 catches for 829 yards and two touchdowns, marking his best statistical season since 2019.

Despite their circumstances last season, the duo has proven to be effective when healthy. Patrick and Sutton combined for 111 catches, 1,510 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.

Colbert, a former Broncos wide receiver himself, was hired by the Broncos on Feb. 25 in his first professional coaching stint. He said both Patrick and Sutton have progressed through organized team activities and minicamp this off-season.

“They’re strong at the point of attack and catching the football and stuff like that,” Colbert said. “I’ve been impressed and enjoyed watching them practice and compete these last few weeks.”

Depth Behind Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton

After Patrick and Sutton, the Broncos’ wide receiving corps is perhaps the strongest it’s been in quite some time.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 catches, 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns (all career-highs) on a Broncos offense that ranked 32nd (dead last) in the NFL in points per game (16.9). He looks to take the next step in his fourth NFL season with two years remaining on his contract, as the Broncos picked up his fifth-year option on May 1.

Behind Jeudy is Marvin Mims Jr., who was taken as the Broncos’ first pick in the 2023 draft (Round 2, No. 63). Mims Jr. will likely compete with fourth-year wideout K.J. Hamler for snaps at the slot receiver position.

New head coach Sean Payton’s influence has stretched from New Orleans (where he coached the Saints for 15 years) to Denver. The Broncos picked up former Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway earlier this off-season, who could also play some snaps off the bench if needed.

Keary Colbert Addresses K.J. Hamler’s Road to Recovery

Hamler was expected to be an explosive weapon for the Broncos since he was drafted in the second round in 2020. While he has shown flashes, injuries have hindered him throughout his career.

The former Penn State Nittany Lion has experienced a slew of hamstring injuries, a concussion, an ACL tear and, most recently, a torn pec during his three-year NFL career.

Colbert said that despite Hamler’s unfortunate injury history, he is continually growing during his recovery.

“He’s a pitbull, he’s a dog, you know what I mean?” Colbert told the media. “He’s gone through some stuff, but at the end of the day, he attacks everything the same way — whether it’s an injury, whether it’s a practice, whether it’s a meeting.”

There is some light at the end of the tunnel for Hamler in his recovery, however. NFL Network’s Kevin Patra reported on March 23 that Hamler has a chance to return for training camp after undergoing surgery to repair his torn pec.

On a personal level, Colbert said he admires Hamler’s positive disposition and willingness to compete in every aspect.

“He has the perfect mindset for anybody that’s experiencing injury or comeback and stuff like that. I mean, he’s attacking, and that’s the best way I can explain it.”