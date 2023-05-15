XFL Standout Has Shot at Making Broncos With ‘Iffy’ Running Back Depth

XFL standout Jacques Patrick has a shot at making the Denver Broncos due to their “iffy” running back depth — this, at least, according to the Mile High Report’s Scotty Payne following the 26-year-old’s signing post-tryout per 9News’ Mike Klis.

Per source, Broncos have agreement with former 49ers and XFL running back Jacques Patrick, a huge back (6-3, 234) with TB-FB versatility, pending physical tomorrow. Patrick No. 2 in XFL this season with443 yds off 115 carries. Patrick and DiNucci to sign off tryouts. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 14, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“The Broncos depth behind Javonte Williams and veteran Samaje Perine is iffy at best, so Patrick has a shot at making this team,” Payne wrote. “It is likely we see another back released to make room for Patrick, so that will likely help his chances as well. He will need to showcase his talents as a running back, pass catcher, pass blocker and on special teams if he wants to make the Broncos roster or practice squad.”

Patrick amassed 443 yards and five touchdowns on 115 carries during the XFL’s 10-week season for the San Antonio Brahmas.

Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams ‘Doing Extremely Well’

In terms of the Denver Broncos’ depth at running back, head coach Sean Payton gave a positive update on the position — proclaiming that RB1 Javonte Williams is “doing extremely well” during a May 13 press conference.

“Our current starter (Williams) is doing extremely well,” Payton told reporters Saturday during Denver’s rookie minicamp. “I would tell you that we expect him to be ready for the start of training camp and that’s good news. His rehab is going well. I don’t want to speak for him or (vice president of player health and performance) Beau (Lowery) or anyone else, but we get the daily reports. We’re pretty tight-lipped relative to information going out, but I’ve read a lot and I think his rehab is going well.”

Payton is hoping not to have Williams start the season on the physically unable to perform list.

“I think there’s a good chance that — if a player is not ready at the start of training camp, he goes to PUP,” Payton said. “We’re hopeful that he is someone that might not have to go to PUP. So that’s good news and in the meantime, the rest of these guys we’re looking at closely. I’m getting to know them.”

Analyst: It’d Be ‘Huge’ to Get Back Injured Denver Broncos RB

Should Williams make it back to the Denver Broncos running back rotation, Payne believes the potential for a breakout year is possible for the 23-year-old.

“If the Broncos can get a fully healthy, or even close to 100% Javonte Williams back for the start of the season, that would be huge,” Payne wrote. “He has flashed big-time upside during his short time with the Broncos and should flourish under new head coach and playcaller Sean Payton. Add in a (hopefully) healthy and improved offensive line and all the ingredients are there for a successful season for him.”

The Broncos getting a needle-moving season from Williams could go a long way toward getting the team back to the postseason for the first time since 2015.