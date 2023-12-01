Broncos Pushed to Sign Super Bowl Champ TE After Surprise Release

Making the playoffs is becoming a distinct possibility for the Denver Broncos under first-year head coach Sean Payton. Denver’s resurgence under Payton is remarkable, yet the team needs another push to help get them into the postseason.

On November 30, the Arizona Cardinals unexpectedly released tight end Zach Ertz, CBS Sports analyst J.J. Watt reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Watt stated how Ertz wishes to sign with a contender and make a run at his second Super Bowl ring.

In his November 30 article, Sayre Bedinger of Predominantly Orange believes the Broncos would be “foolish” not to pursue Ertz.

“Ertz isn’t the same guy he was back then, but it’s interesting to note that Sean Payton coached him in the 2018 Pro Bowl. And those connections do mean something to Payton. He’s referenced it multiple times in terms of his relationship to Russell Wilson,” Bedinger wrote.

“Ertz has basically told non-contending teams to stick it where the sun don’t shine. He wants to play for a contender. Well, the Denver Broncos are ‘in contention’ at this point and I think that’s good enough. The last thing this Denver team needs is for Ertz to go and help another squad standing in their path.”

Injuries Limited Zach Ertz’s Time With the Cardinals

Ertz was a legend in the City of Brotherly Love after his heroics during the 2018 Super Bowl. He accumulated 579 receptions for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns in 123 games with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The star tight end had a career-high in catches (116), yards (1,163) and touchdowns (8) during the 2018 season. Ertz was also named to the Pro Bowl in three straight years from 2017-19.

Following the Super Bowl win, the Stanford product would spend two full seasons with the Eagles until being traded to Arizona in October 2021. Ertz tallied 574 receiving yards in 11 games in his first year residing in the NFC West.

In March 2022, Ertz signed a three-year, $31.65 million extension with the Cardinals. However, the star played in just 28 games with the Cardinals as injuries derailed his promising career.

He had 47 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 10 of the 2022 campaign.

Ertz has played in seven games in 2023 and was again placed on injured reserve in October with a quad injury.

Zach Ertz Brings a Much-Needed Championship Pedigree to the Broncos

Ertz reportedly prefers to sign with a contending team. Could his chance at a second Super Bowl ring come in the Mile High City?

The Broncos were surprisingly quiet at the October 31 NFL trade deadline. There is no reason for the silence to continue with Ertz available on the open market.

Claiming Ertz would be a steep cost of $2.5 million for the remainder of the season. Denver should make him an offer if the star tight end goes unclaimed and becomes a free agent.

Ertz already has familiarity with a pair of individuals on the Broncos, which might boost Denver’s chances of signing him.

Defensive end Zach Allen was teammates with Ertz in Arizona from 2021-22. Vance Joseph was also the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator during Ertz’s time in the desert.

Ertz could return to the Eagles, where he spent the first nine seasons of his career. Assuming he doesn’t return to Philadelphia, moving out to Colorado is a solid option for the Super Bowl champ to consider.