Browns QB Deshaun Watson Has Blunt Message for Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy has gone missing from the Cleveland Browns’ box scores, but Deshaun Watson isn’t willing to chase big plays at the expense of keeping the offense moving

Jeudy did not draw a target in Cleveland’s 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He has gone two consecutive games without a catch, leaving him with two receptions for 26 yards through three weeks. Both catches came in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Yeah, I mean, at the end of the day you got to take what the defense gives you. I think teams know we want to be explosive, but at the same time, you got to let it come to it,” Watson said. “It’s got to happen naturally. Once you try to force those explosives and throw it downfield, and now you’re sitting at third-and-long, and those are wasted plays.

“So, you got to take when those opportunities come and hit them. But at the same time, if it takes 20 plays to get a touchdown, then hey, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Cleveland has found enough offense to win its past two games, but Sunday offered another reminder of how much work remains. Watson completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover.

Jerry Jeudy Has Faded in Browns Passing Game

Jeudy’s limited involvement is a considerable departure from the production that made him a Pro Bowl receiver during his first season in Cleveland.

After arriving in a 2024 trade with the Denver Broncos, Jeudy caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns. The Browns also signed him to a three-year extension, investing in him as a long-term piece of their offense.

His numbers fell to 50 catches for 602 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. Through the opening three games of this season, he has struggled to establish a consistent role in the passing attack.

Rookie receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have emerged as prominent options alongside tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Jeudy has been left with one target across Cleveland’s past two games, and that opportunity against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came on a fourth-quarter throwaway.

Fannin caught seven passes for 51 yards and both of Watson’s touchdowns against Carolina. Boston secured the two-point conversion after Fannin’s go-ahead score, helping Cleveland finish a game in which its passing offense had struggled to sustain drives.

Browns Reportedly Not Looking to Trade Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy’s quiet start has also raised questions about his future in Cleveland.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported before the Panthers game that the Browns were not looking to trade Jeudy. Cleveland would consider an offer too strong to turn down, but the team wanted to preserve a receiving corps it believed could help it win. However, Jeudy’s lack of production isn’t doing anything to boost his trade value.

For the Browns, there’s a reason to keep their depth — something the team hasn’t had in recent years. Boston and Concepcion are navigating their first NFL season, and Jeudy’s past production gives the Browns something to work toward recovering.

Cleveland hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. Jeudy will enter that matchup looking for his first catch since Week 1.