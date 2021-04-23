Heavy on Lions Reveals Final 2021 NFL Mock Draft 3.0

The 2021 NFL Draft process is pushing to a close for the Detroit Lions, and as a result, mock draft season is finally beginning to wind down.

For weeks, a consensus has been starting to build about what the Lions may choose to do in the NFL Draft. With the team’s work in free agency considered, there seems to be a great idea of what the Lions would like to once they get the draft going in under a week.

With help of The Draft Network’s simulation tool, our final mock of the 2021 offseason was put together, and it features the team filling plenty of needs in a very confident way given the players that were selected and where they were able to be added to the mix. This mock takes into account what the Lions have already done to this point in free agency as well.

Here’s a look at our third and final mock of this offseason.

Round One, Pick Number Seven – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

On the surface, tackle isn’t a huge need for the Lions, but if Sewell was to slide down the board in a situation like this, it would be good news for Detroit. Having Sewell in the mix would be a great problem for the Lions to have and give the team the makings of an elite offensive line well into the future. If Sewell is there, Detroit shouldn’t overthink it and should simply sprint to the podium to make the selection. He has the makings of a solid, All-Pro type player for the future. It wouldn’t be a sexy pick, but it would be the right one and would finally give the Lions the looks of a potentially elite offensive line.

Round Two, Pick Number 41 – Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

The Lions aren’t failing by missing out on Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith. Marshall is a player who has shown his talent not only in high school but in the rough SEC as well. While with the LSU Tigers, Marshall put up some solid statistics with 1,594 yards receiving as well as 23 scores. Those numbers weren’t as good as some of his contemporaries in this class, but still good enough to make him a player who should be a high draft pick this year. If Marshall is there with Detroit’s second pick and the Lions elect to fill a different need early, it would be an interesting move to nab him. He has a lot of the same traits that figure to translate well to the league.

Round Three, Pick Number 72 – Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

If the last name sounds familiar, that’s because Ifeatu’s brother Obi Melifonwu played in the NFL recently as well. The older Melifonwu didn’t have success, but that doesn’t mean the younger one can’t be great. Melifonwu has solid size at 6-3 and is the type of player who can be a better cornerback than some of the options that may go higher than him in the NFL Draft. Melifowu might end up being one of the better cornerbacks that comes out of this draft process, and the Lions would be smart to watch him given their major needs at cornerback. Snapping him up at this point would be a huge bonus.

Round Three, Pick Number 101 – Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

Comments from this offseason all but confirm the Lions will be players in the quarterback market in the draft, but how deep will their interest go? With Jared Goff around, the Lions don’t have to select a player early on in the draft. Instead, they can sit back and see who falls down the board a bit to lend some competition to Goff. In this case, Trask is the perfect guy to do just that for the Lions. At Florida, Trask put up 7,386 yards and 65 touchdowns and showed some talent, especially as it relates to throwing on the run. He might not be the most polished prospect, but he will be a great project for the Lions to bring along, especially if they could score him in the middle rounds like this.

Round Four, Pick Number 112 – Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Moses is seriously and criminally underrated as a prospect, which had a lot to do with his injury history. If the Lions are convinced he’s good, this would be a great way for the team to fill the need at linebacker. Moses is speedy and can be used as a blitzer, but can also fall back into coverage. He’s a Nick Saban linebacker in the SEC, so he’s ready for the NFL and could become a true gem that earns his place as a starter in the league. Nabbing him in round four would have to be considered a huge steal for the Lions in this draft. He’ll have the tough mindset and the leadership that Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn will crave.

Round Five, Pick Number 153 – Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

It isn’t hard to see why the Lions might be considering adding Schwartz to the mix given they met with him pre-draft. While he isn’t the biggest name, he does pack some serious speed to his game, and that could be what tips the scales when it comes to his chances of landing in Detroit. While playing with Auburn, Schwartz put up 1,433 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also rushed for 323 yards and 7 scores on the ground. That’s the type of dual-threat athlete the Lions could covet for their offense moving forward. Scoring Schwartz this late would be a huge steal for a Lions offense that needs more big-play threats.

