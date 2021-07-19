Lions Fans’ Biggest Reason for Optimism Revealed for 2021

The Detroit Lions committed to change late last season and then followed through on that promise during a busy offseason. As the 2021 season draws ever-closer, fans are being encouraged to remember that progress once the games kick off.

As is expected, fans will be excited simply due to the new season kicking off and all the promise that brings. But what reason is there for Lions fans to be fired up for next year? While many aren’t sure the team will need to be equipped with high expectations, in the opinion of some, that’s not what matters in the end.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox took a look at the reason every team’s fanbase should be excited about 2021, and when it came to the Lions, the simple notion of change was sited as the biggest reason that people should have hope for next season.

He wrote:

“Detroit went just 14-33-1 over the last three seasons. Patricia is gone, along with former general manager Bob Quinn. In their place are Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes, respectively. Coach Campbell has vowed to return the gritty, Motor City mentality to Lions football. This team is going to take on the identity of this city and this city has been down and it found a way to get up,” Campbell said in his introductory press conference. “… When you knock us down, we’re going to get up and on the way up, we’re going to bite a kneecap off. All right?” The shift in culture should have fans excited about the coming season, even with sweeping changes across the roster. There’s no telling what the Lions will get out of new faces like quarterback Jared Goff and wideout Breshad Perriman. However, fans can expect to a team that fights for a full four quarters each and every week.”

A team that fights and doesn’t give up would be a huge plus for fans, especially considering some of the struggles the last few years have seen. Lions fans just want a team that battles and doesn’t give in, and that’s just what they could have on their hands.

NFL Analyst Jumping Aboard Campbell Bandwagon

In many circles, the coach has been routinely mocked this offseason, and many aren’t lining up to proclaim him a great hire or the kind of boss who will make a difference in the league. When an opposing take is presented, then, it should be highlighted for fans if not celebrated.

Recently, NFL.com writer Adam Schein put together a piece with the nine bandwagons he wants to jump on for the 2021 season. Down the list in the final spot was the bandwagon of Campbell with the Lions, whom Schein admits might be a bit of an eyebrow raising choice in the short-term. Interestingly enough, he isn’t looking just at the short-term, though.

He wrote:

“This is a future play. But I’m in. I love Campbell’s toughness and general approach. It’s contagious. And the Lions, who have been rebuilding since 1957, needed this kind of figure. Campbell also put together a sensational coaching staff, featuring gems like Duce Staley, Aaron Glenn and Anthony Lynn. It’s gold. And I couldn’t stop watching the reaction from Campbell and new GM Brad Holmes when they drafted offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who will represent toughness and greatness. Campbell and Holmes are culture-changers — and Sewell’s a culture-changing player. The 2021 season won’t be easy, but I think we’ll see the seeds of change with the franchise. Campbell will run the ball with ﻿D’Andre Swift﻿ and try to win games in the trenches, where the Lions are pretty stout on both sides of the football. ﻿Jared Goff﻿ was undoubtedly subpar last season, but he can still play when he’s well-protected and stays within himself.”

Indeed, the Lions might not have a great season in 2021, but it’s all about the future with regards to all the improvements the team has made. Come 2022 and beyond, Campbell might be able to help turn things around and inject some life into what’s been a lifeless franchise. That is reason enough for excitement.

Why Fresh Start Should Give Lions Fans Hope

The team hit the reset button hard, and while that might not seem like much considering how many times it’s happened in the past, the team might have the best plan for getting it right this time around. The Lions committed to culture and with Brad Holmes, Campbell and the rest of the crew, finally seem like they are committed to getting it right ad pulling in the right direction. While it might seem absurd to credit the team for doing this or be fired up about it, Lions fans should be giddy over having some tangible hope for the future to rely on.

Whether or not that translates into more wins in 2021 remains anybody’s guess, but at the very least, the groundwork should be set for good things in the future.

