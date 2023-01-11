Lions’ 2022-23 Final Grades: Major Turnarounds Seen Across Entire Roster

The Detroit Lions rose from relative obscurity to finish 9-8 and set themselves up for what most see as one of the brightest futures in the NFL.

That would not have been possible if not for the Lions having some major performances on both sides of the ball and on special teams as well as with their coaching staff.

What once looked like a dismal performance in terms of grades turned considerably as the season turned around. So what marks do the Lions get for their work this year? Here’s a look at the final grades for every position group and the team’s coaching staff.

Lions’ 2022 Offense Grade

A

The Lions enjoyed some absurd success on offense by their recent standards. The team started 2021 as a middle-of-the-pack squad, but by the time Ben Johnson got done working his magic, the team became dominant.

Detroit racked up 6,460 yards and put up nearly 380 yards per-game on offense. Quarterback Jared Goff emerged as dominant, racking up 29 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. The Lions saw breakout performances from running back Jamaal Williams (a record-setting 17 touchdowns) as well as wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (1,161 yards).

Play

Jared Goff 2022 season highlights

If Johnson leaves, the biggest question the team will have hanging over them is a new coordinator. Still, the group has one of the best offensive lines at their disposal and weapons to burn, including Jameson Williams, who could be even better in 2023. That sets them up for a fantastic present and future.

Lions’ 2022 Defense Grade

C-

The Lions finished off the season 32nd in total defense, so it was not cause for complete celebration in the Motor City. Aaron Glenn had his struggles as a coordinator, and the team’s secondary was a disaster, giving up a total of 4,179 yards through the air and 245.8 passing yards per-game.

Still, there is major hope for the future thanks to some elite young talents in Aidan Hutchinson, tackle Alim McNeill, safety Kerby Joseph and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. Detroit also figures to have draft resources and money to spend, so defensive improvements will be high on the list. Hutchinson may have been the group’s MVP with his fantastic output.

Play

Aidan Hutchinson || Rookie Highlights

Detroit racked up a total of 24 sacks, which was an improvement on past outputs. They also had 12 interceptions and finished a +7 in turnover margin. The defense helped the Lions stay alive in the second half, which they deserve major credit for even amongst all the struggles. With more players, this group could take a jump in 2023.

Lions’ 2022 Special Teams Grade

B+

Detroit’s special teams was solid as usual behind Dave Fipp, who seems to be an innovator along with Dan Campbell in terms of fake punts. Jack Fox is an elite punter, and had a fantastic season booting the ball. Kalif Raymond racked up 264 yards and an exciting touchdown on punt returns:

Play

Kalif Raymond starts the day off with a punt return TD

If there was one area where the Lions struggled a bit, it was at kicker. The season started erratically with Austin Seibert, but the Lions seemed to find something in Michael Badgley, whom they signed midseason. Badgley managed to go 24-28 on field goals with a long of 53 and a perfect 33-33 on extra points with Detroit after signing. The highlight of his season was a 51 yarder to tie the game 25-25 on Thanksgiving Day.

Play

Michael Badgley kicks 3 pts to level with Bills

This group should have optimism for the future as well. Badgley earned another shot, and it will be interesting to see whether or not he continues as kicker in 2023.

Lions’ 2022 Coaching Staff Grade

A-

While the Lions had to have a midseason reshuffle with the firing of Aubrey Pleasant, it appears that move played out perfectly for the team. Campbell struck all the right chords as a leader all year long, and his coordinators and position coaches have developed talent fantastically.

Campbell improved himself as a decision maker as the season went on, and the team was able to execute in the big moments where he trusted the team on fourth down. Johnson was arguably the best offensive coordinator in the league, and a rockstar. Aaron Glenn struggled at times, but he righted the ship in the second half to lend for hope in 2023.

Play

A New Standard: The 2022 Detroit Lions

Detroit seems to have a fantastic foundation in place for the future with their staff. Depending on what happens during hiring season, the Lions should be able to have enough continuity to have a bright group again this season. The staff was a huge reason the Lions were able to take a jump forward, though.