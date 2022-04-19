Lions Draft Positional Fits: Brotherly Love at Linebacker Makes Sense

It’s no secret the Detroit Lions are weak on defense heading into the 2022 NFL draft, but the good news is the class is very deep at plenty of spots where the team has its biggest needs.

One such spot is linebacker, where the Lions have seemingly struggled for the last handful of years to replace solid players such as DeAndre Levy and Stephen Tulloch who have since departed. Detroit hasn’t found the right combination at the position lately, but they hope with Derrick Barnes they have a solid foundation with which to begin again.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

With Barnes locked in as a firm part of the future, the focus can turn to the team finding a running mate or two for the youngster. This year’s class offers plenty of options for the team to improve in a big way for the future on defense as a whole.

What linebackers could make the most sense for Detroit? Here’s a look at some of the names to remember.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Dean had a solid career with the Bulldogs putting up 168 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 2 interceptions and 7 passes defended to go with 3 forced fumbles. The tape shows what an explosive athlete he is on the field, something he routinely was able to do with Georgia en-route to their elite season on the field in 2021-22.





Play



Nakobe Dean 🔥 Highlights ᴴᴰ Nakobe Dean Highlights (2021) best linebacker college football big hits 2021-10-29T00:31:09Z

By drafting Dean, the Lions would have effectively shored up one of their biggest holes from the 2021 season at linebacker. He’s likely the top prospect on the team’s board, but they might have to trade up to land him unless they can get very lucky with pick 32.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah

Success in the NFL can be as much about comfort as it is fit. With Sewell, the Lions could offer both given the presence of his brother Penei Sewell as well as a need at linebacker. In a four-year career that spanned Nevada as well as an eventual transfer to Utah, Sewell was very productive, putting up 251 tackles, 5 interceptions. Notably, Sewell has also forced 3 fumbles while recovering 3 fumbles, and has 6 passes defended. That points to him as a very active prospect on the defensive side of things.

Here’s a look at some highlights from Sewell’s career thus far in college:





Play



Nephi Sewell Utah Highlights No copyright intended. Hope everyone enjoys. Thumbnail retrieved from: theathletic.com/1485178/2019/12/30/utah-nephi-sewell-neck-injury-to-utah-player/ 2022-01-04T20:51:26Z

Sewell is a tough player that packs a punch on the defensive side of the ball. It certainly would not be nepotism to say that the Lions need to consider him given their needs at the position on the field for the future, and he already comes with his brother’s stamp of approval for the Lions.

Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

The linebacker is one of the most explosive players in the class given his combination of speed and athleticism, and whatever team picks Asamoah will have to find a way to harness his talent. Statistically, Asamoah is a guy who has the ability to put up numbers as his career has shown. With Oklahoma, Asamoah put up 168 stats and 5 sacks to go with 12 tackles for loss.

Here’s a look at some of his highlights while playing for the Sooners:





Play



Brian Asamoah 2021 Highlights | Oklahoma LB | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Sure-tackling LB from the Big 12 2021 Stats: 80 Tackles, 1 sacks, 2 FF 2022-01-28T23:15:13Z

The Lions have to like this kind of playmaker for their defense, and watching the clips, it’s easy to see why he might make plenty of sense for the team. Speed kills in the NFL, and Asamoah offers plenty. To that end, the Lions should love what he brings to the mix.

Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

While Dean may get all of the headlines, Walker may be sneaking up the draft board and could be a threat to be selected before his higher-rated teammate is. While playing for the Bulldogs in the SEC, Walker had a solid career, putting up 137 tackles, 5 sacks and 3 passes defended in his career. Though his production may not be gaudy, it’s easy to see why teams like Detroit should love what he brings to the mix athletically:





Play



Quay Walker Georgia Highlights No copyright intended. Hope everyone enjoys. Thumbnail retrieved from: 247sports.com/college/georgia/Article/Georgia-Bulldogs-Football-Quay-Walker-pretty-awesome-transformation-Kirby-Smart-171508884/ 2022-01-26T00:34:32Z

Walker seems to be everywhere on the field, which is just the kind of trait a passive Lions defense needs to see. He could bring some playmaking to a position that has seen far too little of that in recent years.

Jesse Luketa, LB, Penn State

It’s only fitting a place dubbed “Linebacker U” would put a player on the list once again in 2022, and Luketa is simply the next in a solid line of Penn State products to try their hand at transitioning to the NFL. Statistically, while at Penn State, Luketa was productive with 151 tackles, 1 interception and 6 passes defended. In spite of that, he only had 0.5 sacks, so if he shows the ability to pursue at the next level, he will be a very valuable prospect for Detroit’s defense. Even without the sack totals, Luketa could be a solid prospect to cover ground in the middle. Here’s

Luketa had a solid Senior Bowl which the Lions no doubt remember being a presence at the game. It wouldn’t be a shock to see the team take a gamble on him further down the board even if they land another player earlier on.

READ NEXT: Top Hidden Gem Prospects for Lions Within Draft