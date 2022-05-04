Lions’ 2022 Draft Praised as ‘Franchise-Defining’ By PFF Analyst

When the Detroit Lions approached the 2022 NFL draft, they knew they would have to hit a home run given the state of their roster and the importance of where the team was at within the rebuild.

The good news? With their work, it seems as if the Lions have done just that. When looking at the team’s eight player class for 2022, many are coming to the conclusion that the recently-completed draft could be a game changer for the franchise in a big way.

Recently, that’s a conclusion that was reached by Pro Football Focus and analyst Mike Renner. While appearing on Tailgate, Renner admitted that the work the team has done in this draft has the potential to be “franchise-defining” for the team.

Look out, the Lions are coming 👀 pic.twitter.com/VVifkznF3h — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) May 4, 2022

“This is a franchise-defining draft,” Renner says as shown in the tweet.

Typically, the Lions haven’t been able to do much with the draft, so this revelation would be something if it comes to fruition. Folks have been looking at this past draft and coming to this same conclusion, which could bode well for Detroit’s football future.

Lions’ 2022 Draft Also Called ‘Franchise Altering’

Renner isn’t the only one to love Detroit’s draft. Early on day three before it was even completed, Jordan Schultz took to Twitter to make a proclamation about where Detroit could be headed. As he said, he believes what the team has done has been significant enough to change the course of the team’s history to this point in time.

#Lions have had a franchise-altering draft. They’ve also signaled a commitment 2 Jared Goff, which we discussed these last few weeks as a real possibility for them. Skill position talent is 💯 D’Andre Swift

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DJ Chark

Jameson Williams

Josh Reynolds

TJ Hockenson — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2022

“Lions have had a franchise-altering draft. They’ve also signaled a commitment to Jared Goff, which we discussed these last few weeks as a real possibility for them. Skill position talent is 100. D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark, Jameson Williams Josh Reynolds, T.J. Hockenson,” Schultz tweeted.

Detroit building around Jared Goff as Schultz hypothesizes is interesting, as that has been a controversial decision point for the fanbase to debate this offseason even as it looks to be true. The moves, though, do seem to indicate a level of comfort with Detroit’s quarterback from the decision makers. The team didn’t rush to a quarterback early on and instead looked to fill other more pressing needs with solid players.

That move could allow the franchise to take some of the next big steps moving forward very soon and start reversing the course of what has been a perennial loser.

Recapping Solid Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft

Why did the Lions perhaps change the course of their franchise in the mind of so many? It was because of who they drafted as a whole all weekend long. In round one, Detroit started strong with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan, who will be a slam-dunk fit for the defense as well as a hit locally given he grew up in town. After that, the Lions traded up for wideout Jameson Williams, who should add a dynamic element to their offense. Day two brought the team some more defensive help with gritty and classy Josh Paschal, who may also have a future in acting. Super athletic safety Kirby Joseph closed out the day, and should contend for a role quickly in the Motor City on a needy defense. During day three, the Lions added Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell, Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, Jackson State linebacker James Houston and Arizona State cornerback Chase Lucas. Already, Rodriguez is seen as a potential steal.

All-told, it was a solid draft for the Lions that filled plenty of needs with high-character and quality players. To that end, it would not be a shock if this draft as well as the 2021 edition helped in turning the tide for the team soon as many hypothesize.

