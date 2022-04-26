Late Lions’ 2022 Draft Need Ranking Reaches Surprising Conclusion

Leading into the 2022 NFL draft, the biggest questions have been ranking needs for the Detroit Lions, and everyone seems to have a different take on what qualifies as need.

From defense to offense, the Lions have multiple holes on the roster at this point, so wrong answers are hard to come by. It seems the only place Detroit could lack a weakness is along the offensive line. Still, those speculative need are very subjective and largely in the eye of the beholder.

Another source has weighed in, perhaps for the final time, on ranking the needs for the Lions this year. As part of an ESPN piece, Football Outsiders took a look at rating Detroit’s biggest need, quiet need and lack of need spots. The evaluation provided a surprise answer in that the analysis has quarterback as the top need, linebacker as a quiet need.

In terms of quarterback, the piece admitted Jared Goff affords the Detroit time, while conceding that “the Lions will very likely take a swing at the position in the next year or two.” It lists Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder and Matt Corral as top fits.

At linebacker, the piece concedes that Detroit’s trouble against the run and lack of quality depth at the spot could lead them to making a move for an addition at the spot. Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall were listed as the best fits for the roster. Finally, at offensive line, the piece believes the depth created there will serve Detroit well.

As a whole, this analysis misses the mark slightly in terms of undervaluing Detroit’s need on defense while placing an over-emphasis on the side of the ball that has a competent player in Goff.

Lions’ Defense Seems Like Bigger Need Than Quarterback

On the surface, the piece seems to ignore Detroit’s glaring holes on defense both in terms of pass rush and at linebacker. Given the struggles that have played out at the spot the last five years, it might be silly to proclaim the position as a “silent” need and instead look at it as a more loud one. Derrick Barnes is Detroit’s best young option at the spot, which is going to have to change if Detroit wants to be more consistent against the run, where they rated 28th in football last year. In terms of pass defense, Detroit needs more ball hawking given just a meaget 11 interceptions. That means finding more solutions at cornerback and safety could be a sound move. Additionally, finding a way to collect more than 30 sacks in a passing league should be a goal.

Add it all up and the team’s defense shows as a much bigger hole than quarterback, where as the piece admits, Goff is at least a stable player. Simply put, the Lions defense may not have enough solid players like that to render a move at quarterback palatable in 2022.

Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft Primer

Detroit will continue to use the draft as the biggest way to build their roster instead of free agency spending. If the Lions manage to secure the top selection in the draft as most will hope they can do, there’s a multitude of ways they could elect to go with the pick given the unique needs of the roster. The team’s defense needs playmakers up front to rush the passer along the defensive line, and could also need depth on the back end at cornerback. Offensively, the Lions have a major need for a big time pass catching wideout to help their down field attack on offense. As always, quarterback is going to be a position to watch, especially considering the early struggles of Goff with the Lions in 2021.

Obviously, folks disagree intensely about where the real needs lie, but it’s safe to say that Detroit has upgrades to make across the roster. With eight selections, the Lions should be able to address plenty of roster flaws in 2022.

