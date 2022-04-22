Lions Draft Positional Fits: Small-School Cornerback Could Be Steal

One of the bigger spots of need on the Detroit Lions through the years has always been the team’s defensive backfield, no matter whether at the spots of cornerback or safety.

No matter the season, it seems the team is always hoping to have more depth at the position or needs it given tough injury problems that have played out through a season. With this in mind, it’s never wrong to assume the team would want to be hunting some depth at the position in the draft.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Though the Lions have done a better job in recent years, 2022 is no different for the team at all. Once again, there is enough of a need to justify picks at both spots, potentially even high in the draft.

What players should the Lions look at when all is said and done? Here’s a look at the defensive back preview.

Texas A&M S Leon O’Neal Jr.

The Lions have lacked some nasty for quite a while on defense, and O’Neal is perhaps the one player best suited to help in that revival in this draft class at safety. Detroit needs some thump and a player who is capable of covering ground, which is just what O’Neal did in his time with the Aggies, to go with some big hits. Statistically, he put up 161 tackles and 6 interceptions in his career along with 12 passes defended. More important than that was the edge and mentality he plays with.





Play



Leon O'Neal Jr. 2021 Highlights | Texas A&M DB | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Hard-hitting safety for the Aggies 2021 Stats: 58 tackles, 2 INT, 1 sack, 1 FR 2022-02-01T03:07:43Z

O’Neal probably goes higher than the fifth-round, but the Lions could nab him with a middle-round pick and shore up plenty of their issues over the middle of the field. He’d be a great developmental prospect for Aaron Glenn and Aubrey Pleasant. Detroit has added nothing at safety in free agency, making it a virtual-must that the team pick up someone in the draft. In this case, O’Neal could be the perfect someone for the team.

Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

It’s a big-time name for a big-time prospect that could likely be had a bit further down the draft board this year. The Lions coached him at the Senior Bowl, so they will likely be watching to see what plays out with Bryant during the draft, especially given what he has done statistically to this point. In his career with Cincinnati, Bryant put up 170 tackles and 9 interceptions. Here’s a look at his tape:





Play



Coby Bryant || UC Bearcats Defensive Back || 2021 Highlights Coby Bryant 2021 season highlights. 38 Total Tackles, 1.5 Tackles for Loss, 3 Forced Fumbles, 3 Interceptions, 11 Passes Deflected. Bryant is a projected mid round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. We do not own the copyrights to this footage, it belongs to ESPN, and their affiliates. All things shown in the video… 2021-12-02T04:27:39Z

Again, the Lions will be hoping Bryant can stay under the radar a bit, because he’s a good scheme fit for Detroit and could be the perfect player to help them turn things around and add more depth on the back end. Remember this name as the process gets going and other defensive backs begin moving off the board.

Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner

While also playing for Cincinnati, Gardner was a sound player that has only managed to rise up draft boards relative to where folks thought he would be selected. The reasoning was his great production. Gardner put up 99 tackles and 9 interceptions with the Bearcats in college and showed a knack for not only intercepting the ball, but being in the right place at the right time. He also had 16 passes defended and scored 2 touchdowns in his career. Here’s a look at some of the highlights:





Play



Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner Ultimate Cincinnati Highlights 🌟 || HD Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner Ultimate Cincinnati Highlights 🌟 || HD Be sure to like and subscribe to Prince Highlights 2022-02-11T03:40:00Z

Within the highlights, Gardner shows a good ability to pursue on defense and has all the hallmarks of a player who evolves into an elite cornerback once he gets into the next level with the right coaching. He might just be the top draft prospect in the class, and could also fit the Lions like a glove.

Baylor S Jalen Pitre

Safety is a clear need for the Lions and the team has a player they could identify as a big-time fit further down the board in Pitre. If Detroit wants to go in at the posititon early yet still have first-round wiggle room, the safety could be ideal at pick 34. While playing for Baylor, Pitre was a statistical star as well, putting up 195 tackles, 8 sacks and 4 interceptions. Here’s the tape:





Play



Jalen Pitre Highlights NFL safety prospect Jalen Pitre Highlights 2022-01-18T22:20:36Z

That’s the kind of player who could end up doing big things for Detroit given the team’s need for help opposite Tracy Walker. Pitre’s a guy fans should appreciate further down the board from where Kyle Hamilton will be selected this year.

UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

Perhaps not the biggest name in the class at the position, Woolen has still come on very strong late in the pre-draft process and could be a middle-round hidden gem for the Lions to find. The team will know him from the Senior Bowl, and while his numbers aren’t eye-popping, he is a speedy player who could work his way into the rotation at cornerback in time. 65 tackles, 2 interceptions and 9 passes defended in college won’t get a player on a lot of big time radars, but watching the tape, the game is evident.





Play



Tariq Woolen Highlights NFL draft cornerback prospect Tariq Woolen Highlights 2022-01-28T17:30:58Z

Woolen would be another big addition for the group who added Jerry Jacobs, AJ Parker and others in 2021 and has found a way to mine gold. He could simply be another speedy stud that could grow into a star in Detroit.

READ NEXT: Mock Reveals Cost for Lions Draft Trade Upward